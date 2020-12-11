Gov. Ivey awards grant to provide forensics training through JSU

MONTGOMERY— Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded a $100,000 grant to Jacksonville State University for a forensics training program that helps law enforcement officers recognize, preserve and collect evidence from crime scenes.

The university’s Center for Applied Forensics will use the grant to conduct training sessions for smaller and rural police departments and sheriff’s offices. Through the program, law enforcement officers learn how to properly assess, examine and document complex crime scenes and are given the necessary tools to do it.

“Many investigations are complex and must be handled with special care, attention to detail and evidence protocols,” Gov. Ivey said. “I commend JSU’s Center for Applied Forensics providing this training to give our law enforcement officers the necessary knowledge and tools to serve and protect their communities.”

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grant from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Justice. ADECA manages a wide range of programs that support law enforcement, economic development, water resource management, energy conservation and recreation development.

“Evidence collection is an important job that our law enforcement agencies must perform at the highest level each and every day,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “ADECA is pleased to join Gov. Ivey in supporting this training which will help officers perform their jobs even more effectively and better serve the residents of their communities.”

Gov. Ivey notified JSU President Don Killingsworth that the grant had been approved.

--30--

Contact: Russell Sellers, Mike Presley