How Much Will My Law Firm Marketing Cost?

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, December 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A law firm is a business, no question about it. As a business, you need to get out in the market, generate leads for possible clients, and see if you can convert those leads into paying clients. Sounds easy, right? Of course not. Like most things, effectively marketing your law firm is much “easier said than done.”

Once you have committed, however, to make a marketing plan for your law firm (which, of course highly recommend), you need to pay for it. Here another cliché is important to employ “you get what you pay for.” In other words, if you spend little money on marketing, then you will get little in return. If you give your marketing a healthy budget, then you are putting yourself in the best place possible to bring in new clients. That said, there are diminishing returns with some marketing. You want to be careful not to spend too much money on a marketing plan. That might lead you towards getting a lower return on your investment (ROI).

In this article, we are going to tackle that age-old problem of managing costs with regard to marketing strategies. While we won’t be able to give you exact numbers, except that the information below will give you a ballpark to help you make some 30,000-foot planning in connection with your law firm marketing plan.

If, after reading this article, you have more questions about digital media marketing in West Palm Beach, then we welcome you to reach out to Oamii. We can provide great information on how you can better market your law practice.

For digital media marketing in West Palm Beach, we are here to help you with all of your digital marketing needs. We are up and running at full speed during the Covid-19 crisis. So, we invite you to contact us today. Our Oamii marketing professionals can provide effective marketing services that are second to none, at a reasonable price point. Contact us today by filling out our online contact form, or by calling us at 561-228-4111.

You Always Have Options with Cost of Marketing

What follows is a discussion in which we will touch upon several digital marketing techniques for law firms, and then cover what cost options might be available to you.

1. Designing a Law Website

Do you already have a website? Is it time to do a whole refresh? Then you need to budget for a law firm website. Remember, that your website should be easy to navigate, be mobile-friendly, load quickly, and be designed so potential clients will immediately know how to get in touch with you.

How much will that cost? Like most answers in the law, it depends. In this case, it depends on the sliding scale between devoting your own time to the project vs. having it done by someone else.

A. DIY. The first option is to do the website yourself. That means a “learning curve” for most lawyers who are not very tech-savvy. There can be a lot of reward in teaching yourself to use WordPress or other content management systems. And, you will only need to pay for the cost of web hosting and a domain, which is a nominal sum – usually around $100 per year or less.

B. Get a Freelancer to Help. Many freelancer websites out there will help you find a talented freelance website designer, who will be able to create your website for you. The cost could range from $500 to $3,000 for a nice-looking website.

C. Hire a Digital Marketing Agency. Though the most costly of the options, hiring a digital marketing agency can be a game-changer for your law firm. Digital marketing companies not only understand web design, but in designing a site, the agency will put lots of optimization aspects in the background of your site so it will be easily recognized by Google and other search engines, and thus get you to page one on a search results page in a short amount of time. Of course, partnering with a digital marketing agency will be more expensive than a freelancer, but there is a big value add.

2. Search Engine Optimization

SEO is the process of making your content easily findable on Google, Bing or other search engines. It is a service that a digital marketing agency can provide as part of the overall website package.

How much does SEO cost? These days the average price you can expect to pay for SEO services will be in the ballpark of $1,500 to over $10,000 per month.

3. Pay-Per-Click Ads

While SEO is a slow process of gaining credibility online, a quicker way to get to the first page of search results is PPC advertising. Thus, unlike SEO, PPC has an immediate impact.

How much does PPC cost? As a starting point, the recommended budget for PPC is around $2,000 per month. Yet, before you jump into PPC with both feet, there is a big danger of spending thousands of dollars on PPC with no return whatsoever. Make sure you take some time to learn about PPC before setting up your own campaign.

Invest in Digital Media Marketing in West Palm Beach, Florida

Oamii is laser-focused on digital marketing for law firms. Let us help you. We dedicate ourselves to optimizing your legal web design to deliver quality content to bring in new business. We have the tools and the team to make sure that your brand, your webpage, and your firm are top-of-mind.

When you invest in marketing for your law firm, you want to work with an agency that brings your law firm the best results and understands the temperature of the marketplace. You want to get the most out of your advertising budget and get the best return on investment.

For digital media marketing in West Palm Beach, Oamii provides quality products and services to our clients while keeping their best interests in mind, making use of the best legal marketing agency in West Palm Beach, Florida. Our deliverables are always provided on schedule, budget, and scope.You have a choice with your marketing dollars and resources. If you want to increase your marketing reach and want a company that focuses on SEO for law firms, then look to the help of an experienced, professional, legal marketing agency in West Palm Beach. Look no further than Oamii to crack the code on how to improve your marketing game. We welcome you to contact us at Oamii to help you market your firm and build your book of business. Please fill out our online contact form, or call us at 561-228-4111 today.

Source: https://www.oamii.com/but-how-much-will-my-law-firm-marketing-cost/