SIMULTV Offers Free Channels
Watch SimulTV top ten most watched channels for free for a limited timeWASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SimulTV is offering a special deal on its top ten premium channels. Enjoy the best of SimulTV for the holidays for free. Watch some of our subscribers favorite channels on us: Yuletide Network, Kid Central, MilitaryHomeLife, Cut Up and Cook, Comfy TV, 2A Network, Dimensions, Cowboy Theater, iHolyfieldTV, and Switch.
Our top ten most-viewed channels available for FREE until 02/01/2021, then $9.99 a month for the entire network (130+ channels). SimulTV is a streaming TV service available worldwide. Watch on any device and on our set top box. SimulTV apps are available in the Google Play, Apple App Store and Roku.
Easy sign up with your email address only. Sign up today for your free ten channels on www.simultv.com
ABOUT SIMULTV:
SimulTV is an OTT, OTA, and IPTV network founded as a division of Interconnect Media Network Systems by CEO Steven Turner, currently broadcasting more than 130 live channels worldwide. Streaming thousands of movies and shows including popular channels Sony Movie Channel, GetTV, Bloomberg News, HDNet, AXSTV, CineSony, Kid Central, Mythos, The X Zone, Battery Pop, Thrillerz, Euronews, Dimensions, Law&Crime, 2A Network, Pryme Focus, MilitaryHomeLife and over a hundred more channels.
SimulTV Set Top Box (not required for subscription) is small enough to fit in a back pocket, enabling viewers to take it with them on the road anywhere in the world. A subscription also provides the ability to connect two additional devices - a mobile phone, tablet, computer, or television.
###
Media Contact:
steven turner
SimulTV
Steven@SimulTV.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn