REGIONS BANK JOINS BUSINESS RADIOX® TO EMPOWER BUSINESS LEADERS ACROSS NORTH GEORGIA
Regions Bank Named Presenting Sponsor of “Gwinnett Business Radio” and Launches New Monthly Show “Regions Business Radio”DULUTH, GA, US, December 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gwinnett Business RadioX is proud to announce that Regions Bank has joined the B2B online network as the exclusive presenting sponsor of the studio’s most popular show “Gwinnett Business Radio” while also launching its own radio show and podcast called “Regions Business Radio”.
“We are thrilled and honored to have Regions Bank join the Business RadioX® family,” said Mike Sammond, President and CEO of Gwinnett Business RadioX. “The support of Regions allows us to continue our mission of serving the business community and giving a voice to local business leaders to share the great work they’re doing in our area. We’re also excited to offer Regions a very visible branding, marketing, and business development platform as the bank builds on its investments in metro Atlanta.”
As the exclusive presenting sponsor of the weekly radio show “Gwinnett Business Radio”, Regions will receive live in-show branding, website recognition, social media support, on-air commercial spots and an opportunity to have a Regions executive appear live as a guest each month. The award-winning show recently celebrated its 8th anniversary and has interviewed over 1,000 local business leaders since debuting in November 2012. The program airs live every Thursday at 10 a.m. ET.
In addition, Regions is launching a new monthly program, “Regions Business Radio”, which will cover financial topics such as banking and lending, mortgages, wealth management and more. The program will also allow listeners to get to know some of the top executives from Regions Bank. Hosted by J.D. Mealor, Senior Vice President and North Georgia Market Executive, the program will debut on Friday, Dec. 11 at 10 a.m. ET. New episodes will then stream live on the second Friday of every month.
“Every day, Georgia’s most brilliant business leaders are innovating for consumers and contributing to the quality of life in the communities we call home,” Mealor said. “At Regions Bank, we deliver customized financial insights and guidance to our clients at all times, and this new program will give our team an opportunity to reach even more people through the experience and knowledge of Regions’ professionals.”
Live episodes and archived episodes for both programs can be heard on the Business RadioX® website at www.businessradiox.com/gwinnett-studio. In addition, both shows will be available on all of the popular podcast platforms including Apple iTunes, iHeartRadio, Spotify, and Google Podcasts.
About Regions Financial Corporation
Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF), with $145 billion in assets, is a member of the S&P 500 Index and is one of the nation’s largest full-service providers of consumer and commercial banking, wealth management, and mortgage products and services. Regions serves customers across the South, Midwest, and Texas, and through its subsidiary, Regions Bank, operates approximately 1,400 banking offices and 2,000 ATMs. Regions Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. Additional information about Regions and its full line of products and services can be found at www.regions.com.
About Business RadioX®
The nation’s fastest-growing B2B radio network, Business RadioX® allows businesses to “Get the Word Out” about the great work they’re doing for their market, their community, and their profession. Interviewing local business leaders every day in their studios across the country, Business RadioX® offers a “pro-business” slant and a long-form interview format where guests don’t have to worry about being ambushed or talking in “sound bites”. Business RadioX ®hosts are business professionals interviewing their peers, drilling down on the critical issues, and delivering practical information to an engaged audience.
BusinessRadioX.com currently ranks among the more popular business radio websites in the U.S. and the world, with over 40 million download requests, live listens, and on-demand plays in the most recent quarter alone. For more information, visit www.BusinessRadioX.com.
Mike Sammond
Gwinnett Business RadioX
