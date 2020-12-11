MDOT virtual public meeting Dec. 21 to discuss I-94/Dearing Road project in Jackson County

Contact:

Agency:

Aaron Jenkins, MDOT Office of Communications, 517-243-9075Transportation

WHAT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) invites the public to attend a virtual public meeting regarding the upcoming project to rebuild approximately 4.9 miles of I-94 from the Jackson/Calhoun county line to Michigan Avenue and planned work to rebuild approximately 7.6 miles of I-94 from Michigan Avenue to M-60 in Jackson County. During this virtual meeting, there will be a brief presentation followed by a question and answer session. Questions can be submitted during the meeting using the chat tool.

WHO: MDOT staff and contractors Community stakeholders Local businesses Interested residents

WHEN: Monday, Dec. 21, 2020 4 p.m.

How: Zoom Virtual Public Meeting: click here Passcode: 889169

To join by phone without using Internet, call: 312-626-6799 or 929-436-2866 Webinar ID: 968 6277 6302 Passcode: 889169

Accommodations can be made for persons with disabilities and limited English-speaking ability. Large print materials, auxiliary aids or the services of interpreters, signers, or readers are available upon request. To make a request, please send it at least seven days prior to the event to:

Orlando T. Curry 425 W. Ottawa St. Lansing, MI 48909 Phone: 517-241-7462 Fax: 517-335-0945 TTY: 844-578-6563 CurryO@Michigan.gov

BACKGROUND: The proposed work will include bridge repairs, geometric upgrades, drainage improvements, and the building of roundabouts at the Michigan Avenue and Dearing Road interchanges.

COMMENT FORM: Public input is being sought to help MDOT recognize and address any concerns that may result from the project. Please submit public comment by Jan. 4, 2021. Provide your comments and questions using the online comment form by mail, e-mail or phone to MDOT Public Involvement Specialist and Hearings Officer Monica Monsma at MonsmaM@Michigan.gov or:

Monica Monsma MDOT Environmental Services Section 425 West Ottawa St. PO Box 30050 Lansing, MI 48909 517-335-4381