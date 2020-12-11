Dony Mask is certified by DGA France proving NCOVID antibacterial to 99% - Quality sterilized & specialized face mask
The time is right for a better kind of face mask. All Dony Mask products are sterilized by E.O. gas before reaching consumers, to ensure that the mask products are free from virus and bacteria.”HO CHI MINH, VIETNAM, December 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- People are living under the negative condition of the environment and diseases such as Cocid-19 these days. It leads that face masks are now highly recommended by health experts. Experts also suggest that people should wear a three-layer mask with features such as waterproof and antibacterial to protect their health as much as possible from bacteria or viruses in the contaminated air.
As an experienced and prestigious face mask supplier, Dony Garment Company believes that our product - Dony Mask will meet all of the requirements from consumers and health organizations in the world about quality in a face mask. Dony Mask is certified by DGA France proving NCOVID antibacterial to 99%. Why does Dony Mask become the best choice for consumers? Let’s find out in the following article.
What is the DGA certification?
DGA which stands for the Direction générale de l’armement (English: Directorate General of Armaments), is the French Government Defence procurement and technology agency responsible for project management, development, and purchase of weapon systems for the French military.
The DGA undertakes the testing and assessment of equipment and military technologies. Test centers are distributed across France to carry out studies in advanced technologies: DGA Hydrodynamics, DGA Aero-engine Testing, DGA CBRN Defence, DGA Information superiority, DGA Land Systems, DGA Missiles Testing, DGA Naval Systems, DGA Flight Testing, DGA Aeronautical Systems, DGA Engineering & Integration.
These services contribute to the validation of industrial equipment, but also to the proving of military systems for the program directorates. Since 2004 DGA, has been organized into two sub directorates for the coordination of projects dealing respectively with the inter-systems technical approach (Service of architecture inter-systems) and with technological developments (responsible for domains).
Dony Mask is certified by DGA France.
Dony has been certified by the Directorate General of Armaments (DGA) from France. Specifically, Dony Mask was issued by the French Ministry of Defense with DGA certification.
This certificate proves that Dony Mask respirator against NCovid virus up to 99% and after 30 washings is 96% resistant.
Owning a lot of these outstanding and necessary features, Dony masks are even can be reusable multiple times. Consumers can wash the mask with water and soap only and the mask is ensured to antibacterial, droplets, and UV resistant after 30 washes with 96% resistant to virus and other bacterial.
Not only certified by DGA…
DONY has achieved prominent certification on quality and safety from Vietnam, French, Germany, the United States, and other countries from the very beginning. Its masks have met standards for protecting public health from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), received CE certification from French Cert, etc.
Specifically, FDA registration is the basic requirement for domestic and foreign establishments that manufacture or market food, drug, API, or medical device in the USA. For the FDA Certification for products exported to the US. market, this is extended to 50 states and other territories of the U.S to protect the public health when it comes to safety, efficacy, as well as security of products.
Dony cloth face mask gained C.E.Certification (Conformité Européenne). CE marking is a certification mark that indicates conformity with health, safety, and environmental protection standards for products sold within the European Economic Area (EEA), including the face masks.
Also, Dony was certified by ISO 9001:2015 which is the most frequent international safety management system. Dony 3-Ply Antibacterial Mask focuses on customers’ demands and satisfaction.
The cloth face mask from Dony was recognized by Global Intertek as about 100% waterproof (this is a maximum level), UV resistance at 99.95% (Equivalent to high-class sun cream), more than 99.9% antibacterial even after 60 washes.
Most importantly, Dony Masks have been approved by the REACH Certificate of Compliance from Germany, which is the most vital document as it guarantees that Dony's products are compliant with the EU REACH regulation (EC).
Dony Garment's efforts have been widely recognized globally. Nicolas Jo, Founder, and CEO of JJFT, a fashion, and the textile group said "There are many mask manufacturers in Vietnam but not all the factories follow international standards. The reason why we chose Dony mask is that they fulfill Japan's market needs and their manufacturing system meets our standard.”
Dony Mask - Welcome to make a big deal with retailers
Dony masks are products that deserve to possess and even be traded. When cooperating with Dony, partners will be offered a variety of benefits in the following part:
● Being the only representative of Dony to sell DONY masks on the exclusive territory.
● Being offered a preferential policy of best prices and priority production order.
● Getting great support from the sales and production team.
● Dony transfers all customers related to the area of the agent management representative.
● Posting information, photos, ... on the official website of Dony.
● Free sample making (logo, label, packaging) according to customers' requirements.
● Being supported for papers and certificates at the request of customers
● Being under a proprietary protection policy for customers.
● Media supported by Dony on domestic and foreign channels.
Dony not only has good policies for partners, but it also guarantees high-quality in every face mask. If you are interested in the products of Dony, you can check on their website: https://garment.dony.vn/ or watch the video about Dony Mask: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fmcXNj569lA
“This year, we have found that many international buyers are seeking new suppliers based in nations outside of China to purchase many goods and products, including cloth face mask and protective clothing.
At Dony Garment, we are proud to welcome international customers, especially those based in Japan, the Middle East, and the United States, to discover our professional line of products which are manufactured in our factory in Vietnam, especially our new products for COVID-19. We guarantee our products are of the highest quality, at an affordable cost, and easy to transport across the world.” - Henry Pham - CEO of Dony Garment Company.
