FASHION, FILM & LUXURY LIFESTYLE CHANNEL CINEMOI LAUNCHES ON FIRE TV
HOLLYWOOD, CA, US, December 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The CINÉMOI network and President Daphna E. Ziman are thrilled to announce that the award-winning, high fashion, international lifestyle and multi-genre television channel launched today on Fire TV.
CINÉMOI’s premium programming gives viewers a front row seat to a technicolor world of internationally acclaimed movies, film festivals, and an array of glamorous events, including the Cannes Film Festival, Paris, New York, Milan and London fashion weeks and the exclusive broadcast of the CinéFashion Film Awards. CINÉMOI proudly offers of the following titles and much more:
FASHION: New York, London, Milan & Paris Fashion Weeks + Special Coverage of Global Shows
CLASSIC FILMS: The Last Time I Saw Paris, One-Eyed Jacks, Charade, The Snows of Kilimanjaro
MODERN MOVIES: The War Bride, Marjorie Prime, Gigantic, I Am Slave, Wreckers
FILM FESTIVALS: Cannes, Berlin, Venice, The CinéFashion Film Awards
SERIES: Pine Gap, Supermodels du Monde, The Secret River, Cape Town, When We Go To War
COMEDY: The Jonathan Ross Show
DOCUMENTARIES: Josephine Baker: The Story of an Awakening, The Girls in the Band, Stars of the Silver Screen, Movie Stars, Celebrated, Nobody Wants Us
“CINÉMOI is a home for elegant media- a magnetic destination for quality seeking viewers. We are excited to now be able to offer our channel to Fire TV subscribers. We invite our viewers to feel like a star while exploring red carpets and star documentaries, be inspired by the journeys of global artists from past to present, and escape to a place of glamour, elegance, and imagination, all inside our one-of-a-kind programming and passion for media that matters.”
-CINÉMOI President Daphna Edwards Ziman
With more than 100 million devices sold globally, Fire TV is one of Amazon’s best selling products ever and customers are streaming billions of hours every month. Fire TV customers will now have the opportunity to try CINÉMOI FREE for seven days, and subscribe for just $2.99 per month (or $26.99 per year) with the ability to cancel any time. To enjoy CINÉMOI programming, simply use the search function on Amazon Fire TV. You can also use Alexa voice search.
To learn more about CINÉMOI on Fire TV, including how to subscribe, visit https://cinemoi.tv/get-cinemoi-channel-tv
ABOUT CINÉMOI:
Elegant television, CINÉMOI is defined by high-quality programs, re-introducing American audiences to outstanding vintage and contemporary films, and transporting them to the most glamorous events and exotic destinations. CINÉMOI is also creating a slate of original programming, with its own top-quality in-house production arm, and is behind the scenes of major film festivals, as well as broadcasting the Cannes Award Ceremony festivities exclusively in the U.S. CINÉMOI was created in 2012 and is one of the world’s only women-owned television networks.
CINÉMOI is available in the United States on DISH, Apple TV, iPhone & iPad, Sling TV, Comcast/Xfinity, Verizon fiOS, Frontier Communications, Google Play/Android, Amazon Fire TV and Samsung devices. For more information, visit www.cinemoi.tv. For up-to-date news and exclusives, follow CINÉMOI on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.
Jack Ketsoyan
ABOUT CINÉMOI:
Elegant television, CINÉMOI is defined by high-quality programs, re-introducing American audiences to outstanding vintage and contemporary films, and transporting them to the most glamorous events and exotic destinations. CINÉMOI is also creating a slate of original programming, with its own top-quality in-house production arm, and is behind the scenes of major film festivals, as well as broadcasting the Cannes Award Ceremony festivities exclusively in the U.S. CINÉMOI was created in 2012 and is one of the world’s only women-owned television networks.
CINÉMOI is available in the United States on DISH, Apple TV, iPhone & iPad, Sling TV, Comcast/Xfinity, Verizon fiOS, Frontier Communications, Google Play/Android, Amazon Fire TV and Samsung devices. For more information, visit www.cinemoi.tv. For up-to-date news and exclusives, follow CINÉMOI on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.
