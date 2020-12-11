National Urban Fellows Application for the Class of 2022 Fellows Open Now
National Urban fellows is a leadership accelerator and talent pipeline for diverse professionals committed to public service, equity, and social impact.
An unparalleled opportunity for diverse early to mid-career professionals
Now more than ever, our nation needs well prepared committed leaders that reflect all of America. NUF stands ready to answer that call.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National Urban Fellows (NUF) announced that the application process for the Class of 2022 Fellows is now open. NUF develops accomplished and courageous professionals of all ethnic and racial backgrounds, particularly people of color and women, to be leaders and change agents in the public and nonprofit sectors, with a strong commitment to social justice and equity.
— Lisa Rawlings
For over 50 years, National Urban Fellows has been the premier fellowship targeted at diverse early to mid-career professionals. NUF combines graduate education with real-world experience and leadership development to prepare early to mid-career professionals for social impact leadership. Fellows are competitively selected to participate in an accelerated full-time 14-month program. They earn a fully-funded Masters of Policy Management (MPM) from the McCourt School of Public Policy at Georgetown University along with a nine-month professional residency with a partner organization under the mentorship of a senior executive.
National Urban Fellows has a network of more than 1,700 alumni across the nation who lead in academia, elected office, government service, and as nonprofit and philanthropic executives.
"NUF has such a rich legacy of developing generations of diverse leaders committed to social justice and equity," said Lisa R. Rawlings, Ph.D., CEO, and President of National Urban Fellows. Dr. Rawlings continued, “Now more than ever, our nation needs well prepared committed leaders that reflect all of America. NUF stands ready to answer that call.”
Interested candidates are invited to apply today to the National Urban Fellows Class of 2022 to begin their journey towards public service leadership excellence. The application closes on January 30, 2021.
About National Urban Fellows
The National Urban Fellows is a premier leadership development accelerator for diverse early to mid-career professions committed to social justice and social impact. Each year. NUF selects a cohort of Fellows to participate in a full-time intensive 14-month leadership development program. Selected Fellows earn a fully-funded graduate degree, a nine-month residency under the mentorship of a senior executive, and leadership development support and coaching. Since 2019, National Urban Fellows has made the McCourt School of Public Policy at Georgetown University, a top-ranked policy school, its academic home.
To Learn More About The NATIONAL URBAN FELLOWS Please Visit Us At www.NUF.org
