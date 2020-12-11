Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 795 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 197,063 in the last 365 days.

National Urban Fellows Application for the Class of 2022 Fellows Open Now

National Urban fellows is a leadership accelerator and talent pipeline for diverse professionals committed to public service, equity, and social impact.

National Urban Fellows logo

An unparalleled opportunity for diverse early to mid-career professionals

Now more than ever, our nation needs well prepared committed leaders that reflect all of America. NUF stands ready to answer that call.”
— Lisa Rawlings
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National Urban Fellows (NUF) announced that the application process for the Class of 2022 Fellows is now open. NUF develops accomplished and courageous professionals of all ethnic and racial backgrounds, particularly people of color and women, to be leaders and change agents in the public and nonprofit sectors, with a strong commitment to social justice and equity.

For over 50 years, National Urban Fellows has been the premier fellowship targeted at diverse early to mid-career professionals. NUF combines graduate education with real-world experience and leadership development to prepare early to mid-career professionals for social impact leadership. Fellows are competitively selected to participate in an accelerated full-time 14-month program. They earn a fully-funded Masters of Policy Management (MPM) from the McCourt School of Public Policy at Georgetown University along with a nine-month professional residency with a partner organization under the mentorship of a senior executive.

National Urban Fellows has a network of more than 1,700 alumni across the nation who lead in academia, elected office, government service, and as nonprofit and philanthropic executives.

"NUF has such a rich legacy of developing generations of diverse leaders committed to social justice and equity," said Lisa R. Rawlings, Ph.D., CEO, and President of National Urban Fellows. Dr. Rawlings continued, “Now more than ever, our nation needs well prepared committed leaders that reflect all of America. NUF stands ready to answer that call.”

Interested candidates are invited to apply today to the National Urban Fellows Class of 2022 to begin their journey towards public service leadership excellence. The application closes on January 30, 2021.

About National Urban Fellows
The National Urban Fellows is a premier leadership development accelerator for diverse early to mid-career professions committed to social justice and social impact. Each year. NUF selects a cohort of Fellows to participate in a full-time intensive 14-month leadership development program. Selected Fellows earn a fully-funded graduate degree, a nine-month residency under the mentorship of a senior executive, and leadership development support and coaching. Since 2019, National Urban Fellows has made the McCourt School of Public Policy at Georgetown University, a top-ranked policy school, its academic home.

To Learn More About The NATIONAL URBAN FELLOWS Please Visit Us At www.NUF.org

Press Contact:

Lisa Rawlings
National Urban Fellows
+1 212-730-1700
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

National Urban Fellows Application for the Class of 2022 Fellows Open Now

Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Human Rights, U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.