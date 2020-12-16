National Urban Fellows Announces $500,000 Investment from Comcast
National Urban Fellows the premier leadership accelerator and talent pipeline for diverse professionals committed to public service, equity, and social impact.
Partnership Represents Both Organizations’ Commitment to Creating New Opportunities for Underrepresented CommunitiesNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National Urban Fellows (NUF) today announced a $500,000 commitment from Comcast to support the work of the premier public service leadership organization. NUF develops accomplished and courageous professionals of all ethnic and racial backgrounds, particularly people of color and women, to be leaders and change agents in the public and nonprofit sectors, with a strong commitment to social justice and equity. The support from Comcast will enable the organization to further advance its mission and make key structural enhancements that will allow NUF to accelerate and scale its impact.
"This energizing grant comes at a critical juncture for us," said Lisa R. Rawlings, Ph.D., CEO, and President of National Urban Fellows. “This year was difficult on several fronts. With the support of Comcast, we can strategically reposition, invest in infrastructure to expand our capacity, and will have the flexibility to accelerate efficiency and engagement in a remote or hybrid program environment.”
Dr. Rawlings continued, “NUF has over fifty years of experience in developing diverse leaders committed to social justice and equity and we have an incredibly powerful story to tell. We also plan to implement a rebranding and communications strategy to include improvements of our online, social media, and video capabilities to share our story more broadly.”
Comcast has long been committed to addressing digital inequities so that all Americans have the opportunity to succeed in an increasingly digital world. This investment is part of the company’s multi-year $100 million commitment to fight injustice and inequality and will support NUF’s ongoing development of committed professionals, particularly people of color and women, to be leaders and change agents in the public and nonprofit sectors.
About National Urban Fellows
The National Urban Fellows is a premier leadership development accelerator for diverse early to mid-career professions committed to social justice and social impact. Each year. NUF selects a cohort of Fellows to participate in a full-time intensive 14-month leadership development program. Selected Fellows earn a fully-funded graduate degree, a nine-month residency under the mentorship of a senior executive, and leadership development support and coaching. Since 2019, National Urban Fellows has made the McCourt School of Public Policy at Georgetown University, a top-ranked policy school, its academic home.
About Comcast Corporation
Comcast Corporation is a global media and technology company with three primary businesses: Comcast Cable, NBCUniversal, and Sky. Comcast Cable is one of the United States’ largest high-speed internet, video, and phone providers to residential customers under the Xfinity brand, and also provides these services to businesses. It also provides wireless and security and automation services to residential customers under the Xfinity brand. NBCUniversal is global and operates news, entertainment, and sports cable networks, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, television production operations, television station groups, Universal Pictures, and Universal Parks and Resorts. Sky is one of Europe's leading media and entertainment companies, connecting customers to a broad range of video content through its pay television services. It also provides communications services, including residential high-speed internet, phone, and wireless services. Sky operates the Sky News broadcast network and sports and entertainment networks, produces original content, and has exclusive content rights. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.
