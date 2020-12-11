What Do Tech Savvy Women Want in a Gift?
Women appreciate cool tech and gadgets designed to make their lives easier as much as men do. They also like a little fashion with their function.
Tech-savvy women want gear that serves a purpose, but it's got to do the job with style”ANAHEIM, CA, USA, December 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Women appreciate cool tech and gadgets designed to make their lives easier as much as men do. They also like a little fashion with their function.
— Paul June, VP of Marketing
If you're still looking for that perfect gift for your mom, wife, sister, or other women in your life, or you're one of the more than 20% of consumers who haven't even started their holiday shopping, you're in luck. Mobile Edge offers a variety of full-featured gadgets, accessories, and more that combine style and convenience with innovative features.
“Tech-savvy women want gear that serves a purpose, but it's got to do the job with style,” explains Paul June, VP of Marketing for Mobile Edge. “Designed with form and function top of mind, our personal productivity accessories, mobile power solutions, and full-featured protective cases make great gifts for even the hardest-to-buy-for woman on your list. Better yet, all of our products are available online. From our store to your door, you can buy from the security of your own home with free shipping on orders over $75."
With a lifetime warranty on our protective cases, a full customer satisfaction guarantee, and holiday specials through the month of December, Mobile Edge makes it easier than ever this holiday season to get fashionable gear, hot products, and must-have gadgets for the women in your life.
LAPTOP TOTES FOR HER
If you’re looking for the convenience of a purse, travel bag, briefcase, and book bag all-in-one, Mobile Edge’s Urban Laptop Tote is easy to carry and constructed from a lightweight, durable charcoal-colored cotton canvas.
Our Verona Laptop Tote offers professional styling with a durable Vegan-leather exterior, padded poly-fur lined pockets for both laptops and tablets, multiple pockets for securing personal items and accessories, top zipper storage sections, and a matching accessory clutch.
CORE GAMING BACKPACK
The award-winning Core Gaming Backpack offers ample storage for laptop and gaming consoles, including the new PS5 and latest Xbox. It’s also TSA checkpoint-friendly and features plenty of pockets and compartments for stashing cables, chargers, headphones, a gaming mouse, and a keyboard. It’s available in three styles, including one specially designed to fit virtual reality headsets and controllers.
GIFT BUNDLES
GAME ON! Gift Bundle—Looking for that one gift that will cover most gamer’s needs? Our Game On! Core Gaming Gift Bundle includes the Core Gaming Backpack with hook-and-loop panel (for displaying team badges and patches), the Core Power AC USB 27000 mAh Power Laptop Charger, our XL Core Gaming Mouse Mat, and our Core Gel Keyboard Wrist Rest.
• Related: See our entire Core Gaming Collection.
HOME OFFICE ACCESSORY Collection—Designed for the home office executive or busy professional working remotely, Mobile Edge’s Home Office Accessory Collection includes our All-in-One USB-C Adapter Hub, USB Wall Charger Turbo 6, Wireless Charging Mouse Pad, and our Core Gel Keyboard Wrist Rest.
• Related: see all Mobile Edge accessories.
ROAD WARRIOR Package—Developed for those successful business executives who find themselves constantly on the move, Mobile Edge’s Road Warrior Package includes our Professional Backpack, Laptop Security Cable Lock and Key, and Core Power AC USB 27000 mAh Power Laptop Charger.
• Related: see our entire Professional lineup.
PRODUCTIVITY GADGETS
Xpods True Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Earbuds combine sleek modern styling, custom-tuned drivers, and the latest Bluetooth technology to deliver powerful and clear sound without distracting cables.
The All-in-One USB-C Adapter Hub turns a single USB-C Port into a powerhouse workstation. It securely connects most devices and/or peripherals to a laptop or tablet via a durable USB-C Cable, plus provides 4K HDMI Video Output, an SD/Micro SD Card Reader, and High Speed 2 USB ports for 5GB data transfer.
The USB Wall Charger Turbo 6 transforms one wall outlet into a 6-port USB charging station. With 50 watts of power, it can charge up to six devices simultaneously at blazing speeds.
• See all Personal Productivity products.
MOBILE POWER SOLUTIONS
Our Core Power AC USB 27,000mAh Portable Laptop Charger, with its universal AC outlet, is ideal for power-hungry laptops and gaming consoles.
Designed to charge tablets/smartphones, and numerous other USB devices, the CORE Power 26,800 mAh Portable USB Battery/Charger easily fits in backpacks, messenger bags, and SlipSuit sleeves.
For QI-enabled devices, the versatile Mobile Edge Wireless Charging Mouse Pad reduces desktop clutter by doubling as an ultra-slim mouse pad and wireless charger.
• See all Mobile Edge Power Solutions.
Mobile Edge Gift Cards
When you’re not sure which gift is right for your loved one, Mobile Edge gift cards are available in denominations of $25, $50, $100, $150, $200, or $250. They can be applied towards any purchase at MobileEdge.com—and best of all, they don’t expire.
About Mobile Edge
Founded in 2002, Anaheim-based Mobile Edge produces award-winning durable and protective laptop cases, messenger bags, backpacks, totes, and more for business professionals, road warriors, students, and gamers. Mobile Edge is known for its innovative and stylish designs, superior-quality, lifetime warranty, and commitment to customer satisfaction. Many leading computer manufacturers rely on Mobile Edge to design and build custom cases for their products.
# # #
PAUL JUNE
Mobile Edge, LLC
+1 310-503-1149
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Mobile Edge - Carrying Cases & Tech for Today’s Mobile Lifestyle