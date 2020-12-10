Miller issues statement on Texas election lawsuit

DES MOINES — Attorney General Tom Miller’s statement on Texas v. Pennsylvania:

"We have been hearing from many constituents expressing support for, as well as against, the Texas attorney general’s lawsuit challenging the presidential election results in four states. Your voices have been heard, loudly and clearly. Your opinions matter to us. As always, we must let the law guide us in making decisions.

"As I have said, I would not have joined an amicus brief in support of this lawsuit because the 2020 elections were fairly and safely conducted by election officials of both parties. I continue to have faith in the integrity of the U.S. election. I cannot support a lawsuit that seeks to invalidate the votes of millions of Americans.

"Today my office was asked by another group of states to join an amicus brief supporting the defendants — Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Georgia — in the U.S. Supreme Court. I support this brief for its primary arguments: One, the electors clause of the U.S. Constitution provides no basis to second-guess state courts in their interpretation of state law; and two, the states’ common-sense measures taken in response to the pandemic did not introduce widespread fraud.

"In regard to amicus briefs of this type, I am required to get the approval of Gov. Reynolds. We have sought her approval and she has declined.

"Regardless of Iowa’s involvement, the U.S. Supreme Court will give this lawsuit its due attention."

###