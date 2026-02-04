Attorney General Brenna Bird Announces Katie’s Law and Victims Protection Bills Passage out of Senate Subcommittee

DES MOINES—Attorney General Brenna Bird announced that Katie’s Law and Victims Protection--key bills in her 2026 legislative priorities--passed out of subcommittee today in the Iowa Senate.

Katie’s Law has been enacted in some form in over 30 states and federally. The bill requires DNA collection from individuals arrested for felony or aggravated misdemeanor offenses. This bill creates a safe and powerful tool that allows our law enforcement and our cold case unit to identify subjects, solve crimes more quickly, and prevent repeat offenses.

The Victims Protection bill updates several rules to ensure victims' rights are prioritized. It allows victims and prosecutors to extend no-contact orders, shortens the number of days required for sex offenders to notify sheriff of changes in residence, work, and vehicle, and allows crime victim counselors to share information with law enforcement when there is immediate risk of harm.

“As a mom and a prosecutor, I know how important it is to protect victims and hold criminals accountable,” said Attorney General Bird. “We need to give law enforcement the tools they need to investigate and bring violent criminals to justice. That’s why we want Katie’s Law in Iowa. Victims and survivors of violence in Iowa should have their needs prioritized, which is why we need the Victims Protection bill. It will provide for lifetime no-contact orders for sex abuse survivors, including children, so no victim has to constantly re-live their trauma in a courtroom. I am grateful to the Senate subcommittee members for passing these bills.”

