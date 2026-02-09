Attorney General Brenna Bird Releases Formal Opinion on Sheriff Salaries Following the 2021 “Back the Blue” Law

DES MOINES—Today, Attorney General Brenna Bird released her formal opinion on county sheriff salaries in response to a formal opinion request by two county attorneys, Michael T. Wells, Ringgold County Attorney, and Alan Wilson, Wayne County Attorney.

In 2021, the Iowa Legislature enacted the Back the Blue Law, which says salaries for county sheriffs need to be compared to their counterparts in city police departments and state law enforcement agencies. In 2024, the law was refined to ensure that sheriff salaries remained competitive.

For years, there was a significant disparity among the salaries of Iowa’s elected sheriffs and other law enforcement leaders such as the command officers of the Iowa State Patrol and the Division of Criminal Investigation and police chiefs who serve similar populations as those of the county sheriffs.

In the official opinion, Attorney General Bird explains that the Back the Blue law requires county compensation boards—and county board of supervisors—to set the salaries of sheriffs so that they are comparable to their counterparts within city and state government.

“The Iowa legislature passed our Back the Blue law and made it clear that our sheriffs should be paid comparably to other law enforcement leaders,” said Attorney General Bird. “I’m glad Iowa backs our heroes and their law enforcement leaders. Sheriffs serve an essential role in keeping our counties and state safe.”

Salary surveys reported by the Iowa State Association of Counties show after the enactment of the Back the Blue law the average salary of a county sheriff has increased 44% ($87,019.77 to $125,305.85) from state fiscal year 2020 to state fiscal year 2026. However, not all counties are paying their sheriffs the amount that is required under the law.

Attorney General Bird further states that county sheriff’s salaries must be comparable to salaries paid to professional law enforcement administrators and command officers of similar county size.

Read the full Attorney General opinion here.

###

For More Information:

Jen Green

jen.green@ag.iowa.gov