I-76 West to Close, I-76 East One Lane at Night Next Week and Weekend for Viaduct Repairs in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA – Westbound Interstate 76 will be closed periodically and eastbound I-76 will be reduced to a single lane periodically at night next week and next weekend between University Avenue and 30th Street in Center City Philadelphia for viaduct and median barrier construction, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Weather permitting, the I-76 lane restrictions and locations are:

Monday, December 14, through Sunday, December 20, periodically from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, eastbound I-76 will be reduced to one lane between 30th Street and University Avenue for median barrier construction; and

Monday, December 14, through Friday, December 11, periodically from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, westbound I-76 will be closed between 30th Street and Interstate 676 or the ramp from westbound I-76 to 30th Street will be closed for construction on the overhead viaduct.

When westbound I-76 is closed at night next week, traffic will be directed to exit at 30th Street and follow Schuylkill Avenue to the ramp back to westbound I-76 at Market Street. When the westbound ramp to 30th Street is closed, motorists will be detoured to I-676 east, exit at 23rd Street, turn right on 23rd Street, then turn right on JFK Boulevard to 30th Street.

Westbound I-76 remains reduced to one lane 24/7 between University Avenue and 30th Street. The eastbound off-ramp and westbound on-ramp at South Street remain closed for construction of a new I-76 median barrier. Motorists normally using the closed South Street ramps will follow posted detour signs.

Motorists are also reminded that eastbound I-76 will be reduced to one lane between 30th Street and University Avenue and the eastbound on-ramp at South Street will be closed from 7:00 PM Thursday, December 10, to 5:00 AM Friday, December 11, and from 7:00 PM Friday, December 11, to 3:00 PM Saturday, December 12, for viaduct repairs.

Traffic normally using the South Street on-ramp will be directed west on South Street, then south on 34th Street to the University Avenue on-ramp to eastbound I-76.

Drivers are advised to use alternate routes or allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because significant backups and delays will occur during all of the scheduled activities.

PennDOT is repairing, resurfacing and replacing the median barrier on the I-76 viaduct under a $40 million contract. More information is available at www.i76viaduct.com.

Repairs to the Schuylkill Avenue viaduct are part of PennDOT’s $103.6 million project to rehabilitate the Chestnut Street bridge over the Schuylkill River and eight other nearby structures, including those carrying Schuylkill Avenue over I-76 between Walnut Street and Market Street. More information is available at www.chestnutstreetbridges.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

