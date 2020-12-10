Route 65 Lane Restriction Friday Night in Emsworth

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing a lane restriction on Route 65 in Emsworth Borough, Allegheny County, will occur Friday night, December 11 weather permitting.

A single-lane restriction will occur on Route 65 in each direction from 9 p.m. Friday night through 6 a.m. Saturday morning between Camp Horne Road and Locust Street. Crews from Jet Jack, Inc. will conduct sanitary sewer line repair.

PennDOT is not involved in this work and is providing this information as a public service announcement only. For additional information contact Dennis Flynn at 724-510-1630 .

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

