InCrowd’s COVID-19 Tracking Series Named One of the Most Innovative Services of 2020 by PM360
21-part report compilation provides data on the public health crisis of the century with breadth, depth, pace and continuity to guide evolving national responseWATERTOWN, MA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InCrowd, the pioneer for real-time, high-quality primary market intelligence for the life science industry, announced that its COVID-19 Tracking Series was named one of the most innovative Services of 2020 by PM360, a leading trade magazine for marketing decision makers in the pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device, and diagnostics industries.
The 21-part InCrowd COVID-19 Tracking Series compiled data on COVID-19’s impact to healthcare professionals (HCPs) and patients starting in January 2020 throughout the year, and will continue in 2021. Reports included a six-wave, six-month series on US frontline-treating physicians, additional waves on non-frontline specialists, and reports on high-need patients, nurses, pharmacists, and disease- and region-specific impact—and were published without fee or sponsorship. The series’ breadth, depth, pace, and continuity of insights provided an outlet for physicians to share their perspectives on the greatest public health crisis in a century, and helped guide an evolving national response.
“We’re honored that InCrowd’s commitment to sharing the experiences and insights of healthcare professionals with its COVID-19 Tracking Series was recognized by PM360,” said Daniel S. Fitzgerald, CEO of Apollo Intelligence, LLC, parent to InCrowd. “Life science market intelligence firms such as InCrowd have a window seat on an unprecedented event as thousands of healthcare professionals sacrifice so much to keep us safe. It is our privilege to use our technology platform to inform national priorities with real-time data and ensure the voice of the clinician is heard.”
InCrowd’s COVID-19 Tracking Series was selected as part of PM360’s 9th Annual Innovations Issue published each December. This issue was established to serve as a guide to the year’s most innovative Companies, Startups, Divisions, Products, Services, and Strategies from within the healthcare and life sciences industries. This comprehensive overview of the year’s most innovative achievements in these six categories helps other companies in the industry to find potential partners and offerings that can help them advance healthcare and life sciences.
“Innovation has been and will continue to be crucial as our industry and the world at large continues to deal with COVID-19 and the disruption and devastation it has caused,” says Anna Stashower, CEO, Publisher, and Editor-in-Chief of PM360. “The innovative companies, offerings, and strategies found in this year’s guide can provide the help that patients, healthcare professionals, or life sciences organizations need during this time as we all look toward making 2021 a healthier, safer, and overall better new year.”
PM360 received hundreds of submissions from across the healthcare and life sciences industries. The editorial staff of PM360 evaluated each submission and selected their picks for the most innovative, regardless of category. Ultimately, 64 total innovations were featured in the issue. Within the Service category, a total of 14 services were featured.
All of this year’s selections can be found at: www.pm360online.com/pm360-presents-the-2020-innovators.
About PM360
PM360 is the premier, must-read magazine for marketing decision makers in the pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device, and diagnostics industries. Published monthly, PM360 is the only journal that focuses on delivering the full spectrum of practical information necessary for product managers and pharmaceutical marketing professionals to succeed in the complex and highly regulated healthcare environment.
The journal’s targeted and insightful editorial focuses on issues that directly impact critical decision making, including: Planning and implementation of cutting-edge strategies, trends, the latest technological advances, branding/marketing, advertising/promotion, patient/professional education, sales, market research, PR, and leadership. Additionally, the “360” in the title signifies the span of this critical, how-to info with personal and career insights for an enjoyable and thought-provoking read. By providing the full circle of enriching content, PM360 is truly an indispensable tool for busy and productive marketing professionals to stay at the top of their game.
About InCrowd
InCrowd, an Apollo Intelligence brand, serves more than 500 life-sciences brands and meets clients precisely where they are on the market research continuum—offering do-it-yourself tools, collaborative, or full-service capabilities with our healthcare industry consultants, all while leveraging InCrowd’s technology insights platform and quality and compliance controls. With access to a 1.8 million-member "Crowd" of healthcare professionals worldwide, reached in 20 different languages, InCrowd delivers market insights professionals high-quality, trusted data to make informed, timely business decisions.
