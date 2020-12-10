Live Virtual Discussion to Address Future of White House Press Coverage
Markkula Center for Applied Ethics and National Press Club Journalism Institute bring together veteran White House journalists and communications professionalsSANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What:
Santa Clara University’s Markkula Center for Applied Ethics and the National Press Club Journalism Institute will host a live-streamed discussion: “What's next for White House coverage? Trump, Biden, and the future of US political reporting.” As President-Elect Joe Biden prepares to lead a deeply divided country, what can past coverage and recent experiences teach us about envisioning a better future for how journalists cover the president, and how Americans understand the United States?
Who:
Joining us with lessons from their firsthand experiences with the White House press corps are the following:
• Anita Kumar, White House correspondent and associate editor, Politico
• Dee Dee Myers, former White House press secretary
• Bill Plante, CBS News White House correspondent (retired)
Moderator:
• Subbu Vincent, director of journalism and media ethics, Markkula Center for Applied Ethics at Santa Clara University
When:
Thursday, December 18, 1:00 p.m. EST (10:00 a.m. PST)
Where:
Register for the event and find more information at: https://www.pressclubinstitute.org/event/whats-next-for-white-house-coverage-trump-biden-and-the-future-of-us-political-reporting/
About the National Press Club Journalism Institute
The National Press Club Journalism Institute promotes an engaged global citizenry through an independent and free press, and equips journalists with skills and standards to inform the public in ways that inspire civic engagement. As the non-profit of the National Press Club, the Institute serves as a beacon for journalism in the public interest. For more information, see https://www.pressclubinstitute.org/.
About the Markkula Center for Applied Ethics
Founded in 1986 with a seed grant and initial endowment from Linda and A.C. “Mike” Markkula Jr., the Markkula Center for Applied Ethics brings the traditions of ethical thinking to bear on real world problems. Beyond a full range of programs for the Santa Clara University community, the Center also serves professionals in fields from business to health care, from government to the social sector, providing innovative approaches to problems from fake news to privacy protection. Through its website and international collaborations, the Center brings ethical decision-making resources to the wider world. For more information, see https://www.scu.edu/ethics.
