12/10/2020

For Immediate Release: Thursday, December 10, 2020

**PHOTO RELEASE** CFO Jimmy Patronis Hosts “Rally at the Restaurant” in Jacksonville to Support Florida Businesses JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Today, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis hosted a ‘Rally at the Restaurant’ event at Strings Sports Brewery in Jacksonville to advocate for vital COVID-19 liability protections for Florida businesses. Joined by state leaders, lawmakers and business owners, CFO Patronis encouraged Floridians to patronize and support local businesses and asked Legislators to work together to pass meaningful liability protections to get Florida’s economy back on its feet. Over the last several months, CFO Patronis has emphasized the need for COVID-19 liability protections for businesses and highlighted his three guiding principles to help shape legislation in the upcoming Legislative Session.

CFO Jimmy Patronis said, “I was proud to be joined in Jacksonville today by local leaders and small business owners to Rally at the Restaurant at Strings Sports Brewery and fight for vital COVID-19 liability protections for all Jacksonville businesses. As a former small business owner myself, I’ve spent most of my life in the restaurant industry and I know how hard it is to make payroll on a good day, much less when hampered by the financial impacts of COVID-19. Since the pandemic began, I’ve spoken to countless business owners and held meetings with Chambers of Commerce statewide and they all share the same open-ended liability fears and concerns. We must allow business owners who follow the proper health and safety guidelines to be protected from frivolous lawsuits and sue and settle tactics that will stifle our state’s recovery.

“No doubt, unless we take action to protect our small businesses, we’ll see big problems: businesses will close, insurance rates will continue to grow, and critical services will get squeezed. I’m confident that we can pass meaningful liability protections and add Florida to the list of 21 other states that have enacted some sort of liability shields for businesses. We have to support our small businesses, we have to support our employees who want to get back to work, and we have to work together to get Florida’s economy back on its feet.”

Carol Dover, President and CEO of the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association (FRLA), said, “On behalf of FRLA’s 10,000 members, I want to thank CFO Patronis for Rallying at the Restaurant today in Jacksonville to support restaurants and the hospitality sector as a whole. We applaud the CFO for his steadfast commitment to ensure that critical liability protections are enacted for businesses who are still reeling from the effects of the pandemic. These protections are essential to the recovery of our industry and Florida’s economy.”

Mark Wilson, President and CEO, Florida Chamber of Commerce said, “The Florida Chamber commends CFO Patronis for his commitment in championing liability protections for businesses who are trying to keep their customers and employees safe. Florida business owners are working hard every day to earn an honest living, support their employees and make a difference in our communities. No business should be forced to close due to being set up by lawyers just looking for a payday. Thank you to CFO Patronis for your dedication to establish COVID-19 business liability protections.”

Bill Herrle, National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) Florida Executive Director said, “Thank you to CFO Patronis for championing liability protections for businesses and hosting the Rally at the Restaurant today in West Palm Beach. Liability protections are urgently needed in Florida and NFIB is calling on the Legislature and Congress to pass measures to prevent frivolous lawsuits related to COVID. We are extremely grateful to have CFO Patronis on our side. Without these protections, more small businesses could end up closing their doors for good.”

President Pro Tempore Aaron Bean: “Across Florida, we have seen the impact the pandemic has had on our businesses and the difficult decisions small business owners have had to make to remain open. As our state and businesses continue to recover, we must have liability shields for businesses who are looking to do the right thing”, said Senator Bean. “It was an honor to join CFO Patronis to Rally at the Restaurant today, and I’m looking forward to working with my colleagues to pass this critical legislation.” Representative Chuck Brannan said, “As a former small business owner, CFO Patronis understands the unique needs of Florida’s businesses. Liability protections are vital to their success and our state as they help ensure Florida’s economy and our communities rebound from the pandemic.”

Representative Cord Byrd said, “Florida’s businesses not only make a positive impact in the communities which they serve but in the overall prosperity of our state. I am proud to stand beside CFO Patronis in Jacksonville to help show support for enacting meaningful liability protections as soon as possible to aid in Florida’s recovery.”

Representative Sam Garrison said, “CFO Patronis is a strong advocate for Florida’s business community as we recover from the pandemic. Small business owners across the state make Florida’s economy vibrant and invest in our communities. Let’s not let the fear of frivolous litigation prevent them from being successful.”

To view the CFO’s guiding principles for liability protections, click HERE.

About CFO Jimmy Patronis Chief Financial Officer and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis is a statewide elected official and a member of Florida's Cabinet who oversees the Department of Financial Services.