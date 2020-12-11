The Wyoming State Bar Offers Video Mental Health Counseling as New Benefit for Members
eVideo Counselor Provides Convenient, Confidential Counseling Service for Wyoming State Bar Members suffering from Depression, Stress, & Substance Use Disorder
The legal profession continues to be plagued with depression and substance abuse ... I’m thrilled that we can bring necessary resources ... with affordable and confidential online counseling.”ORLANDO, FL, USA, December 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Wyoming State Bar has selected eVideo Counselor (www.evideocounselor.com) as an approved member benefit to provide online face-to-face video counseling with licensed mental health therapists for their members.
— Billie Addleman, President of the Wyoming State Bar
Recognizing the unique needs of legal professionals, eVideo Counselor allows lawyers to have counseling sessions in the convenience of their home or office, without the time and hassle of driving to a counselor’s office.
Anonymity is maintained—no one is seen entering a counselor’s office. Sessions are discrete, completely confidential, and provided at a discounted rate for Wyoming State Bar members and their families. Also, many major insurance carriers are accepted.
“Despite a heightened awareness about mental health, the legal profession continues to be plagued with depression, substance abuse and other impairment issues,” said Billie Addleman, President of the Wyoming State Bar. “Unfortunately, some lawyers live with the fear of others finding out about their disorder, so I’m thrilled that we can bring necessary resources into their own home or office with affordable and confidential online counseling.”
“Lawyers are often in stressful situations and have more mental distress than the general population, even prior to the pandemic,” stated Brad Rex, CEO of eVideo Counselor. “Statistics show attorneys are 3.6 times more likely to suffer from depression than the general public, with a suicide rate double that of the general population. In addition, the ABA estimates 18% of all attorneys suffer from problem drinking, which is twice the national average. COVID-19 has made this worse. Our program provides private, affordable care with exceptional counselors to help reverse these trends.”
eHome Counseling’s unique video counseling approach connects Masters level counselors with clients through an easy, secure video link. The HIPAA-compliant platform allows connection by computer, tablet or phone, at work, home, school or while traveling. It is convenient, confidential, and cost effective.
In addition, eVideo Counselor provides metrics to rapidly diagnose issues and track improvement. Through the Deep Mind Insight™ program, clients can receive an online assessment that quantitatively measures anxiety, depression, substance use disorder and other conditions.
A key factor for therapy success is high engagement between the client and counselor. eVideo Counselor uses the Sixth Sense Counselor Engagement Model™ to select outstanding licensed Masters level counselors and match them with clients. The nationwide network of counselors are highly skilled and have deep specialization, creating a bond between clients and therapists that results in positive, proven outcomes.
Rex states, “Thanks to the foresight of the Wyoming State Bar leadership, we are bringing the best technologies, highest quality counselors, and most effective therapies available today to help Wyoming State Bar members and their families achieve mental health excellence. I encourage members to take advantage of this new great benefit by contacting us today.”
About eVideo Counselor and eHome Counseling, LLC
eVideo Counselor services are provided by eHome Counseling, LLC, based in Orlando, FL. eHome’s nationwide virtual counseling network provides anytime, anywhere mental health treatment by computer, tablet or smartphone. We provide a convenient, confidential, highly effective alternative to traditional office-based counseling programs using a HIPAA-compliant, customer friendly, integrated platform, with counseling sessions from the convenience of a person’s home, office, or anywhere comfortable for them. We make it easy to get help. For more information, visit www.eHomeGroup.com.
