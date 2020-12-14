WINE & SPIRITS TRADE SHOW AS APVSA TO HOST ITS 1ST DIGITALWINE TRADE FAIR JANUARY 2021
APVSA - Association pour la Promotion des Vins et Spiritueux en Amérique du Nord, announces their first DigitalWine Trade Fair from January 20 to 30, 2021.MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, December 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- APVSA standing for “Association pour la Promotion des Vins et Spiritueux en Amérique du Nord”, the Canadian leader in the development of B2B business by assisting winemakers to develop their exports to North America, announces its first APVSA DigitalWine Trade Fair from January 20 to 30, 2021.
In the light of the cancellation of Prowein 2021 and other major wine and spirits trade and tasting roadshows, due to the COVID19 pandemic, the association implemented initiatives to pursue the promotional activities to benefit their winemaking members, and by adapting the subscription contracts to the current circumstances. Today, the association is moving forward with the APVSA DigitalWine Trade Fair.
While travels are banned or not recommended, the APVSA is moving to a new normal with online B2B trade show to adjust to new patterns of export. Despite the lockdowns, the consumption of wine and spirits soars as the online purchasing across North America grew in the different countries between 200 % and 300%. This is good news for retailers and producers, therefore we put in place means to carry on the promotion of wine and spirits by performing online exhibitions.
The APVSA announces today DigitalWine scheduled from January 20 to 30, 2021.
How does it work?
The visitors and winemakers will engage for networking through a Virtual Exhibition Hall designed by 3D at Home composed of virtual booths and pavilions by country, regions and other categories like the “Green Hall” to present biodynamic, organic, natural and vegan wines; “Pink Fluid” to present rosé wines; “La Part des Anges” collecting spirits and distillates and, “Confidential Wines” to present niche products. At their booths, winemakers will present their wine estate, vineyards, philosophy, cellars, wines, and technical sheets, tasting rooms, eno-touristic facilities, and of course, the recording of their wines tasting by professionals.
Attendees, composed by wine trade professionals such as importers, distributors, retailers, commercial agents, critics, wine journalists and writers, will have the opportunity to interact with the winegrowers, schedule meetings, attend conferences, masterclasses, exhibitions as well as watch the live wine selections and awards.
The tradeshow will be accessible to all visitors 24/7 for 10 days.
Tastings
Due to the sanitary crisis, very few locations can hold the tastings, therefore, some format changes were implemented as follows:
1- Wineries select the states or provinces where they would like to develop their exports,
2- They provide the APVSA with the list of wines taking part on the trade show which will be published in the catalog of the event,
3- The catalog of wines and exhibitors is circulated to 50 000 wine traders in North America,
4- The traders select the wines that they would like to taste with their colleagues or customers.
5- The wines are shipped to our transportation partners : VignoblExport (USA, CAN, MEX), Côte d’Or Import (USA only) who will redistribute to each trader.
6- The Buyers taste the wines and are kindly asked to record the event for broadcasting.
About the APVSA
The APVSA is an association that has been assisting hundreds of winemakers in the development of their exports to North America for over 20 years. In regular times, the APVSA organizes about 50 wine tastings in North American cities during which, wine producers and importers, distributors, agents, restaurant owners, retailers, sommeliers and wine media engage and taste the wines from the selected winegrowers during professional wine tastings to negotiate and close deals.
