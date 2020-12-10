Reliability Contractor and Consultant Improves Plant Communication

TestOil Field Analyst Dwon Ruffin TestOil Field Analyst David Gawelek

CLEVELAND, OHIO, U.S., December 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TestOil, the industry leader in lubricant condition monitoring, is announcing an onsite reliability solution, TestOil PRO, that drastically reduces disconnects between in-house reliability, maintenance and operations personnel.

Program management challenges arise from a number of issues, including miscommunication, lack of time, loss of personnel and insufficient knowledge. TestOil Field Analyst Dwon Ruffin said, “There are a lot of factors that affect oil analysis results. A well-run company should have a plan on how to respond to test results that are outside the specified limits. Most companies don’t and this is one of the many areas where TestOil PRO can help. “

TestOil Field Analyst Dave Gawelek agreed, “Reliability is usually in charge of oil analysis, but there need to be people on the floor to do it the right way. In many cases, samples aren’t taken in a consistent fashion and no one really specifies how samples should be taken—there are no documented SOPs (standard operating procedures) for how to sample. They may not know there are best practices for taking oil samples, and that inconsistent sampling locations and techniques dramatically affect the usefulness of the test results. That’s where TestOil PRO comes in. It’s a system that will generate useful information and recommend how to prioritize and act on it. “

TestOil PRO is a comprehensive portfolio of onsite field services to develop and grow a customized oil analysis program. Services range from program evaluation to goal development to overall program maintenance. TestOil PRO takes care of program management, oil sampling and follow up with a trained team of industry experts. Services include:

• Onsite Audit

• Work Order Management

• Criticality Assessments

• Professional CLS Lubrication Analysis Program Management

• Expert Recommendations

• Consistent Sample Collection Services

• Follow Up: including a collaborative review of reports

• Annual Program Review: including suggestions for program improvements

For more information on TestOil PRO and how it ensures an effective oil analysis program visit: https://testoil.com/testoil-pro/

With more than 30 years of experience in the oil analysis industry, TestOil focuses exclusively on assisting industrial facilities with reducing maintenance costs and avoiding unexpected downtime through oil analysis program implementation. As industry experts in diagnosing oil-related issues in equipment such as turbines, hydraulics, gearboxes, pumps, compressors and diesel generators, TestOil provides customers with a guarantee of same-day turnaround on all routine testing. With in-house, certified training professionals, TestOil offers lubrication and oil analysis training, private onsite training, certification training and exams, and educational webinars. For more information on partnering with TestOil on oil analysis programs or training opportunities visit www.testoil.com. Contact: 216-251-2510; sales@testoil.com.

