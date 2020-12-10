Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 992 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 197,096 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in a Third Degree Sexual Abuse and a Kidnapping while Armed Offense: 1500 Block of Young Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sexual Assault Unit have announced an arrest has been made in reference to a Third Degree Sexual Abuse and a Kidnapping while Armed offense that occurred on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, in the 1500 block of Young Street, Southeast.

At approximately 3:53 pm, the suspect brandished a handgun and demanded the victim to enter his vehicle. The suspect drove the victim to a residence at the listed location. Once inside the residence, the suspect engaged in sexual contact with the victim. Responding officers were able to apprehend the suspect. A firearm was recovered.

On Wednesday, December 9, 2020, 62 year-old Mordecai Jones, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Third Degree Sexual Abuse and Kidnapping while Armed.

You just read:

Arrest Made in a Third Degree Sexual Abuse and a Kidnapping while Armed Offense: 1500 Block of Young Street, Southeast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.