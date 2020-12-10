Arrest Made in a Third Degree Sexual Abuse and a Kidnapping while Armed Offense: 1500 Block of Young Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sexual Assault Unit have announced an arrest has been made in reference to a Third Degree Sexual Abuse and a Kidnapping while Armed offense that occurred on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, in the 1500 block of Young Street, Southeast.

At approximately 3:53 pm, the suspect brandished a handgun and demanded the victim to enter his vehicle. The suspect drove the victim to a residence at the listed location. Once inside the residence, the suspect engaged in sexual contact with the victim. Responding officers were able to apprehend the suspect. A firearm was recovered.

On Wednesday, December 9, 2020, 62 year-old Mordecai Jones, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Third Degree Sexual Abuse and Kidnapping while Armed.