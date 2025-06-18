MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries: Monday, June 9, 2025, to Monday, June 16, 2025day, August 28, 2023

MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

Monday, June 9, 2025, to Monday, June 16, 2025

Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, June 9, 2025, through Monday, June 16, 2025, MPD detectives and officers recovered 41 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Monday, June 9, 2025

A Ruger P-97DC .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 600 block of Savannah Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Julian Unique, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Dangerous Weapon – Gun, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Bench Warrant. CCN: 25-085-936

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 600 block of Savannah Street, Southeast. CCN: 25-085-944

A Century Arms Mini Draco 7.62x39mm caliber assault rifle and an Aero Precision X-15 .223/5.56 caliber rifle were recovered in the 1500 block of Kenilworth Avenue, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 21-year-old Myyae Lenee Penny, of Northeast, D.C., 23-year-old Willie Earl Speaks, Jr., of Northeast, D.C., and 20-year-old Rickey Darnell Lindsey, Jr., of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Contempt of CPO/TPO, Felon in Possession, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-086-335

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 4200 block of Fourth Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-086-427

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of Euclid Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 15-year-old male juvenile, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-086-497

Tuesday, June 10, 2025

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2000 block of 16th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 46-year-old Terrell Leon Lane, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License. CCN: 25-086-541

A Taurus G3 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1700 block of Gales Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 48-year-old Ronald Jermore Aiken, of Woodbridge, VA, for Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol – Vehicle, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Felon in Possession. CCN: 25-086-819

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2400 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Darius Isaiah Foncette, of Oxon Hill, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 25-086-852

Three Glock 17 9mm caliber handguns were recovered in the 4000 block of Oklahoma Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 25-086-977

Wednesday, June 11, 2025

A Glock 33 .357 caliber handgun, a Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun, a Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun, and an Andro Corp ACI-15 5.56 caliber assault rifle were recovered in the 1300 block of U Street, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Northwest, D.C., 27-year-old Michael Antonio Smith, Jr., of Southeast, D.C., 20-year-old Joseph Wade, of Northeast, D.C., and 21-year-old Kyrin Hilliard, of Laurel, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, 13-year-and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-087-028

A Springfield Armory Hellcat 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1900 block of Fairlawn Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 32-year-old Maricco Knight, of Northeast, D.C., for Felon in Possession, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-087-164

A Smith & Wesson M&P 9 Shield 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2500 block of Calvert Street, Northwest. CCN: 25-087-412

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1500 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Alfred Jenkins, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Resisting Arrest. CCN: 25-087-479

A Beretta APX 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of Barnaby Terrace, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 35-year-old Michael Terrell Fenwick, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Fugitive from Justice, Felon in Possession, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-087-618

A Stoeger STR-9C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 300 block of U Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Carlos Amaya, of Clinton, MD, for Unlawful Entry, Destruction of Property, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Discarding of Firearms/Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-087-621

Thursday, June 12, 2025

A Taurus G3 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1900 block of New Hampshire Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Aazarien Waller, of Fredericksburg, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-087-693

A Springfield Armory XD Elite 9mm caliber handgun and a Kahr Arms CW-45 .45 caliber handgun were recovered in the 1900 block of 14th Street, Northwest. CCN: 25-087-718

A HK/HK-4 .6mm caliber BB gun was recovered in the 3500 block of 12th Street, Northeast. CCN: 25-087-874

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 900 block of Brentwood Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 33-year-old Thomas Rashaad Hazel, of Capitol Heights, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of a Controlled substance, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-087-970

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 5000 Kimi Gray Court, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Jeremiah Wallace, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-088-189

Friday, June 13, 2025

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 6600 block of 13th Place, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Mason D’Andre Marshall, of Northwest, D.C., for Felon in Possession, National Firearms Act, Resisting Arrest, Consumption of Marijuana in Public Space Prohibited, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-088-467

A BB gun was recovered in the 200 block of 36th Street, Northeast. CCN: 25-088-563

A Taurus Millennium PT-140 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 800 block of Second Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 33-year-old Joel Wilmer Mejia, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Threat to Kidnap or Injure a Person, Threat to Kidnap or Injure a Person while Armed, Second Degree Cruelty to Children, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-088-625

Saturday, June 14, 2025

A Smith & Wesson SD40 .40 caliber handgun and a Smith & Wesson M&P Shield .380 caliber handgun were recovered in the 2000 block of Savannah Terrace, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 28-year-old Myles Robert Shaw, of District Heights, MD, and 28-year-old Joshua Davon Woodard, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 25-088-851

A Burni P4 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of U Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 14-year-old male juvenile, of Greenbelt, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 25-088-874

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 5700 block of Dix Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Antonio Dion Marsico, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License – Gun Free Zone, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Prohibited Possession of Certain Dangerous Weapons, Felon in Possession, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-089-170

A Smith & Wesson M&P 9mm caliber handgun and a Hämmerli Umarex .22 caliber rifle were recovered in the 700 block of Maine Avenue, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Akil Elijah Diggs, of Richmond, VA, for Carrying a Rifle or Shotgun outside a Home or Business, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-089-351

Sunday, June 15, 2025

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4300 block of Third Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 46-year-old Stepfon Joseph Boler, of Upper Marlboro, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License. CCN: 25-089-400

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 3900 block of Second Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 34-year-old Douglas Leon Diggs, Jr., of Southwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Felon in Possession. CCN: 25-089-418

A Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of Savannah Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 32-year-old Dalonte Harrison, of Waldorf, MD, for National Firearms Act, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Possession of a Prohibited Weapon, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-089-692

A Gock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 600 block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 25-089-734

Monday, June 16, 2025

A Glock 17 9mm caliber (pictured below) handgun was recovered in the 3500 block of 22nd Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Fort Washington, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Receiving Stolen Property, Prohibited Possession of Certain Dangerous Weapons, Unlawful Discarding Firearms/Ammunition, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-090-319

It is one of MPD’s main goals to safely remove illegal firearms from D.C. streets to reduce crime and the fear of crime in the community. The responsibility to recover illegal firearms falls on the shoulders of all MPD officers. We also thank members of the community for their help in creating safe neighborhoods.

The Metropolitan Police Department also recovers illegal firearms with the assistance of anonymous is made through MPD’s anonymous tips line. Anyone who has information regarding illegal firearms should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information can be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. In an effort to incentivize community members to assist law enforcement, any information, to include anonymous tips, will be rewarded up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest of an individual and seizure of an illegal firearm.

