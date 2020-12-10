Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Betsy Ross Bridge Ramp to I-95 North in Philadelphia to Close Tonight for One Year

King of Prussia, PA - The ramp from the Betsy Ross Bridge to northbound Interstate 95 in Philadelphia closes for approximately one year beginning at approximately 8:00 PM Thursday, December 10, for reconstruction, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Bridge traffic heading for northbound I-95 will be detoured to Aramingo Avenue and rerouted through the interchange to the Aramingo Avenue ramp to northbound I-95. The ramp from the bridge to southbound I-95 is also closed for reconstruction and is detoured to Aramingo Avenue and rerouted along the same detour route.

Motorists entering Pennsylvania via the Betsy Ross Bridge are advised to remain alert for slowing traffic as drivers become acclimated to the detour.

Following the ramp closure, crews will begin demolition and construction of a new ramp. Both ramps from the bridge to I-95 are expected to be completed and reopened in late 2021.

The ramp from the bridge to northbound I-95 was originally scheduled to be reconstructed beginning in 2022, but its replacement was advanced due to deterioration of its structural components. It is being reconstructed concurrently with the ramp from the bridge to southbound I-95.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signage and relevant training.

Work at the Betsy Ross Bridge Interchange is part of the $93.6 million BR2 project to reconstruct and improve the ramps between the bridge, Aramingo Avenue and I-95.  

For more information about PennDOT’s initiative to reconstruct I-95 in southeast Pennsylvania, visit www.95revive.com.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit www.penndot.gov/District6TrafficBulletin.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA application for iPhone and Android devices. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPhilly and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/phillypenndot and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

# # #

