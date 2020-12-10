PennDOT Announces Online Plans Display for Route 4003 (Kinderhook Road) Project in Rapho and West Hempfield Townships, Lancaster County

12/10/2020

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation invites the public to an online plans display regarding the Route 4003 (Kinderhook Road) bridge replacement project. This project is located over Chiques Creek in Rapho and West Hempfield townships, Lancaster County, roughly 2 miles north of Columbia Borough. The purpose of this project is to address structural deficiencies in the bridge and provide continued safe and efficient crossing of Kinderhook Road over Chiques Creek.

The project involves replacement of the nearly 60-year old structure, roadway, guiderail improvements, drainage improvements, and minor reconstruction of the Kinderhook Road and Habecker Road intersection. The bridge width will be slightly increased and will include two 11-foot lanes and 4-foot shoulders. The bridge and intersection of Kinderhook Road and Habecker Road will be closed to all traffic for approximately 10 months during construction. The proposed detour is 7.6 miles long and consists of Route 23 (Marietta Avenue), Route 441 (River Road), Route 772 (Anderson Ferry Road and Marietta Avenue), and Route 230 (East Main Street).

The project is currently in the design phase. The construction is expected to take place in the 2022 and early 2023 construction seasons. In accordance with Governor Wolf’s COVID-19 mitigation efforts, the plans display will be held online for 30 days.

Information, including roadway and bridge plans and an interactive comment form, can be found by visiting the PennDOT District 8 website, www.penndot.gov/District8, clicking on Public Meetings listed under the Resources heading, and choosing the Lancaster County box then the tile marked Kinderhook Road Over Chiques Creek.

The purpose of the plans display is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project. It is also an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the project's potential effect upon Cultural Resources pursuant to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation's 36 CFR Part 800 regulations implementing Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, 717-418-5018