Market America | SHOP.COM Has Your Guide to Facial Masks and What Mask Is Best For Your Skin Type
EINPresswire.com/ -- Facial masks are a skincare treatment for deep, intensive skin repair and nourishment. There are tons of different kinds of masks out there, so what do you need to know before you choose one? Market America | SHOP.COM is here with a guide to facial masks, what the biggest benefits are, how to properly use a mask and which facial masks are best for your skin type.
What Are the Benefits of Facial Masks?
• Deep cleans toxins, dirt and excess oil from skin
• Exfoliates for softer, smoother skin
• Enhances skin tone and radiance
• Hydrates and firms skin to reduce wrinkles
• Provides nutrients and antioxidants to nourish and protect your skin
• Promotes circulation
How Do I Use a Mask?
Masks are meant as an occasional treatment and only need to be used once or twice a week. It’s best to apply a mask in the evening after a warm bath or shower so your pores are open and ready for deep cleaning. You can apply the mask to your whole face or only to problem areas, like under your eyes. Most masks need to be left on the face only ten or fifteen minutes (though some are made to be worn overnight) and can be peeled or washed off.
What Kind of Mask Should I Use?
There are tons of different types of masks -- clay, cream, exfoliating and gel, just to name a few. Look for a mask that will help your skin’s specific problems:
Oily skin: Clay masks are great for oily skin because they absorb excess oil from the skin and draw dirt and impurities to the surface.
Dry skin: Gel and cream masks will give your skin instant, deep moisture.
Dull skin: Use an exfoliating mask to clear away dead skin and leave your face glowing and radiant.
Mature skin: Look for a firming mask that will tighten and rejuvenate your skin.
