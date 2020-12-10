- Utah’s Unemployment Insurance Claims Report (Nov. 29 - Dec. 5)

SALT LAKE CITY (Dec. 10, 2020) — The number of total new claims filed for unemployment benefits in Utah was 4,758 for the week of Nov. 29 - Dec. 5, 2020, with a total of $10,367,441 of benefits paid. There were 27,133 continued claims filed during that same week.

New Unemployment Insurance Claims - Nov. 29 - Dec. 5 Traditional Benefits % Change Pandemic Unemployment Assistance % Change Extended Benefits % Change 11/29 to 12/5 3,394 731 633 Week Prior (11/22 to 11/28) 2,460 38% 532 37.11% 527 20% Continued Unemployment Insurance Claims - Nov. 29 - Dec. 5 Traditional Benefits % Change Pandemic Unemployment Assistance % Change Extended Benefits % Change 11/29 to 12/5 17,502 2,354 7,277 Week Prior (11/22 to 11/28) 16,932 3.4% 2,647 -11% 7,634 -4.711% New and Continued Claim Comparison Current Week / Previous Week / 2019 Weekly Average Total New Claims and Benefits Paid March 15 to Dec. 5, 2020 Current Week (11/29 - 12/5) Previous Week (11/22 - 11/28) 2019 Weekly Average Traditional (State) PUA (Federal) Extended (Federal) New Claims 4,758 3,519 1,131 274,487 54,452 28,995 Continued Claims 27,133 27,213 8,856 $573,278,369 $66,938,531 $71,522,894 $600 Stimulus (Expired July 25, 2020) $852,355,897 Lost Wages Assistance (Expired Sept. 5, 2020) $75,922,800

The number of individuals who have not requested a benefit for two consecutive weeks as of Nov. 28, 2020, was 2,582. A total of 2,567 met the same criteria during the previous week.

“We saw the volume of new claims go up dramatically this past week, some of it can certainly be attributed to the expected seasonal claim increases as well as a relatively low claim volume during the Thanksgiving week,” said Kevin Burt, Unemployment Insurance Division director for the Utah Department of Workforce Services. “However, it is clear that the pandemic continues to be disruptive to employment and many are still in need of the unemployment benefit.”

New Claims (Weekly)

Continued Claims (Weekly)

If an individual's employment has been impacted by COVID-19, they should visit jobs.utah.gov/covid19 for updated information including help for employees and employers returning to work.

###