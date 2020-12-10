- Utah’s Unemployment Insurance Claims Report (Nov. 29 - Dec. 5)
SALT LAKE CITY (Dec. 10, 2020) — The number of total new claims filed for unemployment benefits in Utah was 4,758 for the week of Nov. 29 - Dec. 5, 2020, with a total of $10,367,441 of benefits paid. There were 27,133 continued claims filed during that same week.
New Unemployment Insurance Claims - Nov. 29 - Dec. 5
Traditional Benefits
% Change
Pandemic Unemployment Assistance
% Change
Extended
Benefits
% Change
11/29 to 12/5
3,394
731
633
Week Prior
(11/22 to 11/28)
2,460
38%
532
37.11%
527
20%
Continued Unemployment Insurance Claims - Nov. 29 - Dec. 5
Traditional Benefits
% Change
Pandemic Unemployment Assistance
% Change
Extended
Benefits
% Change
11/29 to 12/5
17,502
2,354
7,277
Week Prior
(11/22 to 11/28)
16,932
3.4%
2,647
-11%
7,634
-4.711%
New and Continued Claim Comparison
Current Week / Previous Week / 2019 Weekly Average
Total New Claims and Benefits Paid
March 15 to Dec. 5, 2020
Current Week
(11/29 - 12/5)
Previous Week
(11/22 - 11/28)
2019 Weekly Average
Traditional
(State)
PUA
(Federal)
Extended
(Federal)
New Claims
4,758
3,519
1,131
274,487
54,452
28,995
Continued Claims
27,133
27,213
8,856
$573,278,369
$66,938,531
$71,522,894
$600 Stimulus
(Expired July 25, 2020)
$852,355,897
Lost Wages Assistance
(Expired Sept. 5, 2020)
$75,922,800
The number of individuals who have not requested a benefit for two consecutive weeks as of Nov. 28, 2020, was 2,582. A total of 2,567 met the same criteria during the previous week.
“We saw the volume of new claims go up dramatically this past week, some of it can certainly be attributed to the expected seasonal claim increases as well as a relatively low claim volume during the Thanksgiving week,” said Kevin Burt, Unemployment Insurance Division director for the Utah Department of Workforce Services. “However, it is clear that the pandemic continues to be disruptive to employment and many are still in need of the unemployment benefit.”
New Claims (Weekly)
Continued Claims (Weekly)
If an individual's employment has been impacted by COVID-19, they should visit jobs.utah.gov/covid19 for updated information including help for employees and employers returning to work.
