- Utah’s Unemployment Insurance Claims Report (Nov. 29 - Dec. 5)

SALT LAKE CITY (Dec. 10, 2020) — The number of total new claims filed for unemployment benefits in Utah was 4,758 for the week of Nov. 29 - Dec. 5, 2020, with a total of $10,367,441 of benefits paid. There were 27,133 continued claims filed during that same week.

New Unemployment Insurance Claims - Nov. 29 - Dec. 5

Traditional Benefits

% Change

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance

% Change

Extended

Benefits

% Change

11/29  to 12/5

3,394

731

633

Week Prior

(11/22  to 11/28)

2,460

38%

532

37.11%

527

20%

Continued Unemployment Insurance Claims - Nov. 29 - Dec. 5

Traditional Benefits

% Change

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance

% Change

Extended

Benefits

% Change

11/29  to 12/5

17,502

2,354

7,277

Week Prior

(11/22  to 11/28)

16,932

3.4%

2,647

-11%

7,634

-4.711%

New and Continued Claim Comparison

Current Week / Previous Week / 2019 Weekly Average

Total New Claims and Benefits Paid

March 15 to Dec. 5, 2020

Current Week 

(11/29 - 12/5)

Previous Week 

(11/22 - 11/28)

2019 Weekly Average

Traditional

(State)

PUA

(Federal)

Extended

(Federal)

New Claims

4,758

3,519

1,131

274,487

54,452

28,995

Continued Claims

27,133

27,213

8,856

$573,278,369

$66,938,531

$71,522,894

$600 Stimulus

(Expired July 25, 2020)

$852,355,897

Lost Wages Assistance

(Expired Sept. 5, 2020)

$75,922,800

 

The number of individuals who have not requested a benefit for two consecutive weeks as of Nov. 28, 2020, was 2,582. A total of 2,567 met the same criteria during the previous week.

“We saw the volume of new claims go up dramatically this past week, some of it can certainly be attributed to the expected seasonal claim increases as well as a relatively low claim volume during the Thanksgiving week,” said Kevin Burt, Unemployment Insurance Division director for the Utah Department of Workforce Services. “However, it is clear that the pandemic continues to be disruptive to employment and many are still in need of the unemployment benefit.”

New Claims (Weekly)

Continued Claims (Weekly)

If an individual's employment has been impacted by COVID-19, they should visit jobs.utah.gov/covid19 for updated information including help for employees and employers returning to work.

###

You just read:

