Middlesex Barracks/Seeking public assistance
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A305216f
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Casey Ross
STATION: VSP Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 12/10/2020 between 0900-1045
INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 100 Warren, VT
VIOLATION: Vandalism and Larceny:
VICTIM: Chris Womack
AGE: 50
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waitsfield, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 12/10/2020, the Vermont State Police Middlesex barracks received a report of a vehicle that was broken into while parked along Vermont Route 100 in the town of Warren, VT. Womack (50) stated he had gone hiking around the snow making pounds at around 0900 hours and when he returned around 1045 hours his vehicle had been vandalized, and several items of value removed. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Trooper Casey Ross at the Vermont State Police Middlesex barracks.
