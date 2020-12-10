Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Middlesex Barracks/Seeking public assistance

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A305216f

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Casey Ross                         

STATION: VSP Middlesex        

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 12/10/2020 between 0900-1045

INCIDENT LOCATION:  Route 100 Warren, VT

VIOLATION: Vandalism and Larceny:

 

VICTIM: Chris Womack

AGE: 50

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waitsfield, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 12/10/2020, the Vermont State Police Middlesex barracks received a report of a vehicle that was broken into while parked along Vermont Route 100 in the town of Warren, VT. Womack (50) stated he had gone hiking around the snow making pounds at around 0900 hours and when he returned around 1045 hours his vehicle had been vandalized, and several items of value removed. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Trooper Casey Ross at the Vermont State Police Middlesex barracks.

 

Respectfully,

 

Trooper Casey Ross

Vermont State Police

“A” Troop – Middlesex

1080 U.S. Route 2,

Middlesex, VT 05602

PH: (802) 229-9191

FX: (802) 229-2648

 

Email: casey.ross@vermont.gov

 

 

