Swisher County Bridge Replacement Project Scheduled

SWISHER COUNTY – TxDOT is scheduled to begin a $552,000 project this week to replace the bridge over Tule Creek on County Road (CR) 20 in eastern Swisher County. Project contractor is Blackstone Concrete Venture LLC, of Lubbock.

“Crews are scheduled to begin prep work to replace the existing bridge this week, with plans to close CR 20 to traffic next week,” said Heath Bozeman, P.E., TxDOT’s Plainview Area engineer overseeing the project. “Local traffic will continue to have access to either side of CR 20, but will not have access to the bridge.”

Completion date for the project is set for February 2021. Work will take place weather permitting.

