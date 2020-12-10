GFP Commission Proposes Addition to Big Game Ammunition Allowance

December 9, 2020

PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) Commission proposed to add non-toxic fluted copper bullets to the currently allowed soft point bullets to expand the types of bullets allowed for big game hunting. The proposal came from a petition submitted by Jeremy Silko of Rapid City at the November meeting, with the intent of giving hunters more options when looking for non-toxic ammunition.

“There’s been discussion on this topic in recent years, in particular on non-toxic ammunition,” said Tom Kirschenmann wildlife division director for GFP. “This proposal will allow the commission to hear from the public and do more research before making a decision on whether to approve this ammunition for big game hunting.”

To hear the discussion on this proposal, audio from the meeting is available through South Dakota Public Broadcasting and will soon be available on the GFP website as part of the meeting archive. To see the proposal in its entirety, visit gfp.sd.gov/commission/information.

Individuals can comment on this proposal by visiting gfp.sd.gov/forms/positions. Comments can also be mailed to 523 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, SD 57501.

To be included in the public record and to be considered by the commission, comments must include a full name and city of residence and meet the submission deadline of 72 hours before the public hearing (not including the day of the public hearing).

The next GFP Commission meeting will be held Jan. 14-15 in Pierre.