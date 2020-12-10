This notice is to serve as a reminder that firm profile submissions from independent public accountants (IPA’s) are due to be submitted by the fifth business day of January as required by 2.2.2.8 (A) NMAC. This date is January 8, 2021.
There were 1,043 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 197,064 in the last 365 days.
This notice is to serve as a reminder that firm profile submissions from independent public accountants (IPA’s) are due to be submitted by the fifth business day of January as required by 2.2.2.8 (A) NMAC. This date is January 8, 2021.