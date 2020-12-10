Armada Analytics, Inc. relocating headquarters and expanding operations in Greenville County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Armada Analytics, Inc., a real estate consulting company, today announced plans to relocate and expand operations in Greenville County. The more than $1 million investment will create 33 new jobs.

Founded in 2006, Armada Analytics, Inc. provides high-quality commercial real estate underwriting research and analysis services tailored specifically to each client’s needs. The company serves a variety of clients, including government programs, banks, insurance companies, lenders, pension funds and others.

Now headquartered at 104 South Main Street in Greenville, Armada Analytics, Inc.’s expansion allows for future growth and promotes a creative and collaborative work experience. The new facilities will function as an educational destination for training employees and clients all across the country.

The expansion is expected to be completed by January 2021. Individuals interested in joining the Armada Analytics, Inc. team should visit the company’s recruitment webpage.

QUOTES

“We have called Greenville our home for more than 10 years and look forward to the next 10. We are excited about our investment and our future growth in the city.” -Armada Analytics Chairman Zack Devier

“South Carolina is a place where businesses of all types can find success, and today’s announcement by Armada Analytics, Inc. is a testament to that. We congratulate this company on their success and look forward to watching them continue to grow in Greenville for years to come.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“It’s exciting to see a company like Armada Analytics, Inc. increase its footprint and create new jobs in South Carolina. Our business climate continues to foster growth among our existing companies – which is a top priority for us.” -Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt

“County council is pleased that Armada Analytics is expanding its business in Greenville County and moving into a prime location in downtown Greenville. Armada Analytics has developed a proven formula for success in providing high-quality, U.S.-based commercial real estate underwriting research and analysis services, and will be filling a number of new jobs in the process. We look forward to helping the company continue to grow and prosper in our thriving community." -Greenville County Council Chairman and Greenville Area Development Corporation Board Member H.G. "Butch" Kirven