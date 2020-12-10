Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,039 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 197,045 in the last 365 days.

Rep. Toth Files HJR 42 to Limit the Governor’s Disaster Act Powers

member image

Rep. Toth Files HJR 42 to Limit the Governor’s Disaster Act Powers  print page

by: Rep. Toth, Steve
12/09/2020

The Woodlands, TX — Wednesday afternoon, Representative Steve Toth (The Woodlands) announced the pre-filing of his constitutional amendment to require a special session of the Texas Legislature to determine if a governor can extend a state of emergency past 30 days.

“HJR 42 restores the balance of power that existed before the Texas Disaster Act of 1975 was exploited during Covid-19 to give the executive branch unprecedented power over small businesses,” said Rep. Toth

“HJR 42 was filed to fix the catch-22 that exists in state law,” Rep. Toth explained. “The Texas Legislature can only terminate a state of disaster, and the executive orders that go with it, during a legislative session. The Texas Constitution schedules our sessions every two years, and only the governor can call a special session. Here’s the problem: if you don’t like the governor’s Covid-19 orders, I have to wait until January of the next odd-numbered year to stop them. The governor isn’t going to call a special session for me to stop his orders before then. And judges won’t give me standing to use the courts to stop the governor because, again, the Legislature is not in session. I know; I’ve tried.”

HRJ 42 would require a governor to call the Texas Legislature into session to extend a state of emergency past 30 days. This would allow a governor 30 days to quickly respond to natural disasters like hurricanes, but ensure citizens are directly represented when long-term emergency declarations and their long-term effects are being considered.

Steve Toth is a small business owner representing South Montgomery County on the powerful Appropriations Committee in the Texas House of Representatives. Representative Toth has appeared as a contributor on CNN, Fox News, Fox Business News, and OAN. Rep. Toth also serves as chairman of the board for the Mighty Oaks Foundation ministering to veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

For inquiries, please contact: Trent Williams - (254) 935-0387, Trent.Williams@house.texas.gov. For our press kit: https://bit.ly/TothEPK

Contact Info

Capitol Address:
District Address:

Room E1.220

P.O. Box 2910

Austin, TX 78768

(512) 463-0797

(512) 463-0898 Fax

25700 Interstate Hwy 45, Ste. 100

Spring, TX 77386

(346) 220-0300

You just read:

Rep. Toth Files HJR 42 to Limit the Governor’s Disaster Act Powers

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.