PTO 2020 CHAMPIONSHIP AT CHALLENGEDAYTONA® TO BE SEEN ON NBCSN & NBC
EINPresswire.com/ -- The PTO 2020 Championship at CHALLENGEDAYTONA® served up a thrilling end to a challenging year for professional triathletes as over 100 of the world’s best triathletes, the strongest field ever assembled, battled it out at CHALLENGEDAYTONA® for a share of the $1.15 million prize purse on offer – the largest the sport has ever seen.
The world-famous Daytona International Speedway® delivered an electrifying race and was the perfect backdrop for the fast and furious race action broadcast live to a global audience. Live coverage of the event was shown on Peacock, NBC Universal’s streaming service and the PTO website.
Now, the thrilling racing action will be available for fans to see in a 48 minute highlights show on NBCSN today, Thursday December 10th, 2020 at 7pm EST and Friday December 11th, 2020 at 1:30pm EST.
The highlights show will be shown again on NBC, Saturday January 2nd, 2020 at 5pm EST.
The PTO 2020 Championship at CHALLENGEDAYTONA® was the finalé of a three-day triathlon festival – which took place from December 4th-6th attracting athletes from around the world to compete at the World Center of Racing® and featured an array of different events, including age-group sprint and middle-distance events, junior challenges and a Pro-Am relay.
Willliam Christy, CEO of CHALLENGENORTHAMERICA® said: “The PTO 2020 Championship at CHALLENGEDAYTONA® and their partners, NASCAR® Productions and Daytona International Speedway® presented the strongest field of triathletes ever assembled. Our team delivered this race and successfully brought the sport to life in a new way to entice viewers and celebrate the champion triathletes. We believe we delivered on the highest level of entertainment expectations set by the top broadcasters around the world. You’ve never seen anything quite like the tremendous mental and physical stamina it takes to compete on this course.”
Charles Adamo, Executive Chairman of the PTO, commented, “The PTO’s mission has always been to put the greatest triathletes in the world on display with a world-class broadcast and have them receive just rewards for their tremendous achievements. With the PTO 2020 Championship we have certainly taken a giant step in that direction. The field for the PTO 2020 Championship was the strongest ever assembled and the prize purse was the largest in history. Working with NASCAR® Productions and investing in a truly first-class broadcast, demonstrates that with proper support the sport of triathlon can thrive and the PTO looks forward to continuing its journey to raise the sport of triathlon to new heights.”
--End--
About the Professional Triathletes Organisation
The PTO is a not-for-profit entity consisting of professional triathletes who have come together to promote and contribute to the triathlon community and celebrate the sport of Triathlon. A professional representative body is the natural evolution for sport and with its investment partner, Crankstart Investments, the PTO is now able to contribute its resources and the collective voice of professional triathletes to help our sport grow and thrive.
About CHALLENGENORTHAMERICA®
CHALLENGENORTHAMERICA® is led by athletes to enhance race experience for athletes and their families. Our mission is to advance the sport with family-friendly, professionally managed and family inspired races for all ages and all race abilities. CHALLENGENORTHAMERICA® is extending the legacy of CHALLENGEFAMILY® to the North American triathlon market. With the experience of almost 40 full and middle distances in 26 different countries, CHALLENGENORTHAMERICA® has founded new hallmark events to include CHALLENGEDAYTONA® at iconic Daytona International Speedway®, home of “The Great American Race®”—the DAYTONA 500®. In addition, the new “bucket-list” family-friendly event of 2021 CHALLENGEMIAMI® at Homestead-Miami Speedway® March 12th to 14th 2021.
About CHALLENGEDAYTONA®
Are you ready to swim, bike, and run at the “World Center of Racing®”? From December 4- 6, 2020, Daytona International Speedway® will welcome triathletes and triathlon fans from around the world to CHALLENGEDAYTONA®. Named “Best New Race” 2018 by Triathlete Magazine, the entire festival of events will take place at the approximately 500-acre motorsports complex, home of “The Great American Race”—the DAYTONA 500®. www.challenge-daytona.com
JANE HANSOM
The world-famous Daytona International Speedway® delivered an electrifying race and was the perfect backdrop for the fast and furious race action broadcast live to a global audience. Live coverage of the event was shown on Peacock, NBC Universal’s streaming service and the PTO website.
Now, the thrilling racing action will be available for fans to see in a 48 minute highlights show on NBCSN today, Thursday December 10th, 2020 at 7pm EST and Friday December 11th, 2020 at 1:30pm EST.
The highlights show will be shown again on NBC, Saturday January 2nd, 2020 at 5pm EST.
The PTO 2020 Championship at CHALLENGEDAYTONA® was the finalé of a three-day triathlon festival – which took place from December 4th-6th attracting athletes from around the world to compete at the World Center of Racing® and featured an array of different events, including age-group sprint and middle-distance events, junior challenges and a Pro-Am relay.
Willliam Christy, CEO of CHALLENGENORTHAMERICA® said: “The PTO 2020 Championship at CHALLENGEDAYTONA® and their partners, NASCAR® Productions and Daytona International Speedway® presented the strongest field of triathletes ever assembled. Our team delivered this race and successfully brought the sport to life in a new way to entice viewers and celebrate the champion triathletes. We believe we delivered on the highest level of entertainment expectations set by the top broadcasters around the world. You’ve never seen anything quite like the tremendous mental and physical stamina it takes to compete on this course.”
Charles Adamo, Executive Chairman of the PTO, commented, “The PTO’s mission has always been to put the greatest triathletes in the world on display with a world-class broadcast and have them receive just rewards for their tremendous achievements. With the PTO 2020 Championship we have certainly taken a giant step in that direction. The field for the PTO 2020 Championship was the strongest ever assembled and the prize purse was the largest in history. Working with NASCAR® Productions and investing in a truly first-class broadcast, demonstrates that with proper support the sport of triathlon can thrive and the PTO looks forward to continuing its journey to raise the sport of triathlon to new heights.”
--End--
About the Professional Triathletes Organisation
The PTO is a not-for-profit entity consisting of professional triathletes who have come together to promote and contribute to the triathlon community and celebrate the sport of Triathlon. A professional representative body is the natural evolution for sport and with its investment partner, Crankstart Investments, the PTO is now able to contribute its resources and the collective voice of professional triathletes to help our sport grow and thrive.
About CHALLENGENORTHAMERICA®
CHALLENGENORTHAMERICA® is led by athletes to enhance race experience for athletes and their families. Our mission is to advance the sport with family-friendly, professionally managed and family inspired races for all ages and all race abilities. CHALLENGENORTHAMERICA® is extending the legacy of CHALLENGEFAMILY® to the North American triathlon market. With the experience of almost 40 full and middle distances in 26 different countries, CHALLENGENORTHAMERICA® has founded new hallmark events to include CHALLENGEDAYTONA® at iconic Daytona International Speedway®, home of “The Great American Race®”—the DAYTONA 500®. In addition, the new “bucket-list” family-friendly event of 2021 CHALLENGEMIAMI® at Homestead-Miami Speedway® March 12th to 14th 2021.
About CHALLENGEDAYTONA®
Are you ready to swim, bike, and run at the “World Center of Racing®”? From December 4- 6, 2020, Daytona International Speedway® will welcome triathletes and triathlon fans from around the world to CHALLENGEDAYTONA®. Named “Best New Race” 2018 by Triathlete Magazine, the entire festival of events will take place at the approximately 500-acre motorsports complex, home of “The Great American Race”—the DAYTONA 500®. www.challenge-daytona.com
JANE HANSOM
MS.
+44 7703 481478
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn