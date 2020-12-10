Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,032 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 197,038 in the last 365 days.

Lindley-Myers Elected Vice President of NAIC

Jefferson City – Members of the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) elected officers for 2021 this week during the closing activities of its Fall 2020 National Meeting.

Missouri Department of Commerce and Insurance Director Chlora Lindley-Myers was elected Vice President for the 2021 term.

Lindley-Myers was appointed Director of the Missouri Department of Commerce and Insurance on March 6, 2017. She has served in several senior positions in the legislative, judicial, and executive branches of government. In addition to Missouri, she has worked for both the Kentucky Department of Insurance and the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance, and for the NAIC. Lindley-Myers is licensed to practice law in various states, including Missouri. She has been awarded the NAIC’s Robert Dineen Award and the Al Greer Award. She currently serves on the following NAIC Executive Committees: Audit Committee (Chair); Special Executive Committee on Race and Insurance (Co-Vice Chair) Financial Stability Executive Task Force; Government Relations Executive Leadership Council; Innovation and Technology Executive Task Force; Long-Term Care Insurance Executive Task Force; Internal Administration Executive 1 Subcommittee; and the Information Systems Executive 1 Task Force.

You just read:

Lindley-Myers Elected Vice President of NAIC

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.