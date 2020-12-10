World Defense Tactical Radio Market Size by 2027: Global Demand and Regional Analysis
Defense tactical radio is light in weight and features easy accessibility, high stability, and better reliability.PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In military and defense sector, tactical radio communication is majorly used to convey command over the battlefield from person to person. In 2016, handheld segment dominated the defense tactical radio market, in terms of revenue, due to increase in demand for wireless communication devices.
The global defense tactical radio market was valued at $7,978.5million in 2016, and is projected to reach at $17,874.1 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2017 to 2023. Based on region, North America was the highest revenue contributor to the market in 2016, accounting for around 39.71% share, due to rise in adoption of electronic-based system/components across the defense sectors.
The report features a competitive scenario of the defense tactical radio market and provides a comprehensive analysis of the key growth strategies adopted by the major players. The key players in the global market are BAE Systems, Inc., Barrett Communications Pty. Ltd, Cobham plc, Codan Limited, General Dynamics Corporation, Harris Corporation, Leonardo S.p.A, Raytheon Company, Rockwell Collins, Inc., and Thales S.A.
These players have adopted various competitive strategies such as innovation, new product development, and market expansion to boost the growth of the market.
Top Impacting Factors
Increase in the Significance of Effective Communication Operation
Many public safety communication networks are migrating to broadband solutions, which implement IP WAN for first-responder radio networks, video surveillance, and LTE. This in turn improves the demand for greater efficiency and modernization of public safety communication networks.
Shortage of Spectrum and Limited Channel Capacities
Shortage of spectrum to be distributed among users limits the growth of this market. Operators find it difficult to get approval from regulatory bodies, which restricts communication.
