Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,009 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 196,944 in the last 365 days.

FedLearn Partners with QuantHub to Offer Data Talent Assessment Solution to FedGov/GovCon

quanthub, data science and data engineering skill assessements, upskilling, data literacy

QuantHub’s data talent assessment solution helps FedLearn align its learning solutions in its growing AI/data science course catalog to data talent skill gaps.

BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FedLearn, the first-to-market online learning platform specialized and contextualized for federal government departments and agencies and government contractors, is joining forces with QuantHub to provide data talent assessment solutions.

QuantHub’s data talent assessment solution will allow FedLearn to align its learning solutions in its growing AI/data science course catalog to data talent skill gaps. Thus, allowing data talent in the FedGov and GovCon to take the exact courses they need to close those skill gaps and grow their careers.

“FedLearn is honored to team with QuantHub to provide its data talent assessment solution to our customers involved in the growing artificial intelligence and data science efforts across FedGov and GovCon,” said J. Keith Dunbar, FedLearn founder and chief executive officer, “We look forward to helping our customers understand their data talent skill gaps that provides their workforce with insights to continue to grow their data skills and manage their careers.”

“We are thrilled to partner with FedLearn. Developing data skills across the workforce is critical to the success of all organizations in the future of work,” said QuantHub CEO, Matt Cowell. “We look forward to working in partnership with FedLearn to assess data skill gaps and provide targeted learning recommendations for their customers.”

To learn more about FedLearn, visit fedlearn.com.

To learn more about QuantHub, visit quanthub.com.

###

About FedLearn
FedLearn is transforming learning for the federal government. We offer the first specialized and contextualized online learning platform directly supporting federal government mission areas. Our solution combines the best of traditional classroom and elearning settings to offer a rich, collaborative learning experience available anytime and anywhere. Learn more by visiting fedlearn.com.

About QuantHub
QuantHub helps companies deliver on the power of AI by providing tools to hire and upskill a high-performing workforce. QuantHub’s custom skill assessments and data challenges make it easy for companies to evaluate candidates quickly and with confidence. And, QuantHub’s upskilling programming baselines the skills of individuals and then provides bite-sized training tailored to the skills employees need to improve. For more information, visit QuantHub.

McCall Hardison
QuantHub
+1 910-612-0284
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

AI Has a People Problem

You just read:

FedLearn Partners with QuantHub to Offer Data Talent Assessment Solution to FedGov/GovCon

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Education, IT Industry, Military Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.