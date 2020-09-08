QuantHub and InTech Ideas Announce Partnership
EINPresswire.com/ -- QuantHub, a data skills development platform, and Intech Ideas, a human capital management system solutions provider, announce a strategic partnership.
Today's partnership combines Intech Ideas' consulting, implementation, and support services, with QuantHub's data talent skills evaluation and development platform to create a powerful enabler for the future of work.
Matt Cowell, CEO of QuantHub, commented on the announcement, "QuantHub and Intech Ideas are both passionate about helping companies future-proof their workforce. Investing in the data skills of employees is a key part of a company's future success, and the ones that will win over the next ten years are investing in the data skills of employees today. QuantHub is thrilled to partner with the InTech team in this effort. Together we will enable organizations to deliver on the power of AI by providing them with tools to develop data talent and expertise to produce a high performing workforce."
Skip Marshall, CEO of Intech Ideas, added, "In line with our mission to empower companies in the future of work, QuantHub brings a new dynamic to enabling companies to prepare their workforces for a data-driven future. The combination of InTech Ideas and Quanthub brings an effective combination to ensure readiness for our customers' needed data skills."
About QuantHub:
QuantHub helps companies deliver on the power of AI by providing tools to hire and upskill a high-performing workforce. QuantHub’s custom skill assessments and data challenges make it easy for companies to evaluate candidates quickly and with confidence. And, QuantHub’s upskilling programming baselines the skills of individuals and then provides bite-sized training tailored to the skills employees need to improve. For more information visit https://get.quanthub.com/intech/
About InTech Ideas:
Intech Ideas provides specialized HCM systems technology and data services to HR technology solution providers and HR professionals. With over 20 years of experience delivering human capital management technology solutions, the team at Intech Ideas provides the specialized knowledge, expertise, resources, and support HR industry professionals need to realize the potential of HCM systems and data.
McCall Hardison
Today's partnership combines Intech Ideas' consulting, implementation, and support services, with QuantHub's data talent skills evaluation and development platform to create a powerful enabler for the future of work.
Matt Cowell, CEO of QuantHub, commented on the announcement, "QuantHub and Intech Ideas are both passionate about helping companies future-proof their workforce. Investing in the data skills of employees is a key part of a company's future success, and the ones that will win over the next ten years are investing in the data skills of employees today. QuantHub is thrilled to partner with the InTech team in this effort. Together we will enable organizations to deliver on the power of AI by providing them with tools to develop data talent and expertise to produce a high performing workforce."
Skip Marshall, CEO of Intech Ideas, added, "In line with our mission to empower companies in the future of work, QuantHub brings a new dynamic to enabling companies to prepare their workforces for a data-driven future. The combination of InTech Ideas and Quanthub brings an effective combination to ensure readiness for our customers' needed data skills."
About QuantHub:
QuantHub helps companies deliver on the power of AI by providing tools to hire and upskill a high-performing workforce. QuantHub’s custom skill assessments and data challenges make it easy for companies to evaluate candidates quickly and with confidence. And, QuantHub’s upskilling programming baselines the skills of individuals and then provides bite-sized training tailored to the skills employees need to improve. For more information visit https://get.quanthub.com/intech/
About InTech Ideas:
Intech Ideas provides specialized HCM systems technology and data services to HR technology solution providers and HR professionals. With over 20 years of experience delivering human capital management technology solutions, the team at Intech Ideas provides the specialized knowledge, expertise, resources, and support HR industry professionals need to realize the potential of HCM systems and data.
McCall Hardison
QuantHub
+ +1 9106120284
email us here