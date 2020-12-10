IEEE TV Releases Syndem CEO's Keynote at IECON 2020 on Next-Generation Smart Grids
Amazed by Autonomous Vehicles? Autonomous Power Systems are ComingCHICAGO, IL, USA, December 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) is a professional association for electronic engineering and electrical engineering. It is the world's largest technical professional organization dedicated to advancing technology for the benefit of humanity. IEEE.tv has recently released the keynote talk of Syndem’s Founder and CEO, Dr. Qing-Chang Zhong, at the 46th Annual Conference of the IEEE Industrial Electronics Society (IECON2020) held in Singapore.
During the talk, Dr. Zhong envisioned an Autonomous Power System underpinned by the SYNDEM (meaning synchronized and democratized) grid architecture and enabling technologies. In such a power system, conventional power plants, distributed energy resources, and the majority of loads are unified with the same mechanism so that they can actively interact with each other to maintain grid stability. This will help reduce large-scale blackouts and mitigate the risk of cyberattacks while making our planet sustainable. He also talked about Syndem’s Smart Grid Research and Educational Kit to help train next-generation engineers and leaders needed to accelerate this paradigm shift of power systems.
More details of the technologies Dr. Zhong discussed in the talk can be found from his 500-page book Power-Electronics-Enabled Autonomous Power Systems: Next-Generation Smart Grids published by Wiley-IEEE Press. The book is available on Amazon.com and wiley.com etc.
About Syndem
Syndem is leading the global development of next-generation smart grids based on the synchronization-and-democratization mechanism to harmonize the integration of renewable energy sources (such as wind and solar), electric vehicles, storage, flexible loads etc. This will enable autonomous operation of power systems without relying on communication networks, improving grid stability, reliability, security, and sustainability, and advance global energy freedom for billions of people with access to low-cost clean electricity. Learn more at www.syndem.com.
About IEEE
The Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) is a professional association for electronic engineering and electrical engineering. It is the world's largest technical professional organization dedicated to advancing technology for the benefit of humanity.
Dr. Qing-Chang Zhong
Syndem LLC
+1 630-540-8226
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn