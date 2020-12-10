New Luxury Awards 2020 for Sustainable Perfumes & Packaging Following the New Luxury Code

The International Perfume Foundation partners with Beauty Cluster Barcelona and ParfumPlus Magazine for the NEW LUXURY AWARDS 2020

PARIS, FRANCE, December 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What will be perfume in 2025? With the growing demand for natural products and for perfume packaging respecting the environment, the animal world and consumers’ wellbeing, perfume brands are adapting to satisfy consumer’s requests.

The International Perfume Foundation in partnership with Beauty Cluster Barcelona and ParfumPlus announced the New Luxury Awards 2020.

For this second edition, IPF New Luxury Awards will be given to perfume brands, perfumers, designers or packaging engineers who have been creating or putting on the market sustainable perfumes or packaging following the New Luxury Code during the year 2020.

The competition is also open to students in packaging and perfumery.

The objective is to stimulate creativity in perfume and packaging in adopting the New Luxury Code as sustainability standards and in showing to the world who in the perfume industry truly care with Authenticity, Integrity and Transparency about the environment, the animal world and consumers’ wellbeing.

Nominations will be announced on January 25-2021

Winners will be announced during the online Award Ceremony on February 12-2021.

Competition Rules: https://www.perfumefoundation.org/new-luxury-awards.html

Registration are open now: https://www.perfumefoundation.org/submission.html

About THE INTERNATIONAL PERFUME FOUNDATION

Founded by Creezy Courtoy in 1995, the International Perfume Foundation (IPF) is the sole organization in the world to preserve the heritage of perfume while protecting its future.

IPF’s main activities are Education, Certification and Research, and sets very high standards for certification in compliance with the New Luxury Code certifying the entire perfume supply chain from growers and processors to natural perfumers including schools and retailers. www.perfumefoundation.org

For enquiries about the International Perfume Foundation please contact:

For EU

Mrs Creezy Courtoy

Tel: +33 6 59 764 466

Email: cc@perfumefoundation.org

For USA

Mr Terry Johnson

Tel: +1 949 275 2598

Email: tj@perfumefoundation.org



About BEAUTY CLUSTER BARCELONA

Beauty Cluster Barcelona is a non profit organization composed of 200 Spanish companies that works to enhance the growth and competitiveness of its partners of the value chain of the beauty sector. It promotes innovation, digitalization, international business, training and interconnection from specific values: integrity, dynamism, openness, collaboration and equity.

Beauty Cluster Barcelona is the unique beauty cluster in the world accredited with the cluster management quality seal GOLD LABEL www.beautyclusterbarcelona.com/en

For enquiries please contact

Mr Ivan Borrego Valverde

Tel : +34 650 594 344

Email : manager@beautyclusterbarcelona.com



About PARFUMPLUS MAGAZINE

The world's ONLY magazine in print & online dedicated to perfumes and fragrances' — ParfumPlus — this ultra-premium magazine is a unique platform that discusses the true essence of perfumes and fragrances. It reaches out to all those employed in the perfume trade as well as perfume connoisseurs across UAE. The ParfumPlus blog features among the world’s Top 10 perfume blogs. It keeps you informed 24/7 with perfume launches, news, views, reviews and interviews with prominent professionals in the industry.

For enquiries please contact

Mr. Jasbir Bolar

Tel : +971 50 888 6436

Email : jasbir@fourplusmedia.com



Info about the New Luxury Awards

Mrs Creezy Courtoy

Tel: +33 6 59 764 466

Email: cc@perfumefoundation.org

#newluxuryawards2020 #perfume #packaging