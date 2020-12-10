Link becomes West Coast account manager for GfK’s gold-standard studies of automotive brand health
For its AutoMobility™ research, GfK interviews over 20,000 verified auto intenders every monthNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Louisa Link – a consumer research veteran who has consulted with major car makers – has joined GfK’s AutoMobility™ team as West Coast account manager. She will service GfK’s ongoing client relationships in the region, as well as seeking out new and lapsed buyers.
Since 1997, Link has been Principal of Consumer Link, a boutique research agency consulting with clients to help them understand evolving consumers wants and needs. Consumer Link counts major auto manufacturers – including Kia, Toyota, and Honda – as clients, as well as key brands in financial services, tech, retail, and other industries.
From 1989 to 1996, Link held account-facing roles at three major ad agencies – DMB&B; Foote, Cone & Belding; and Hill Holliday. During these stints, she developed and led key research programs for automotive clients, including General Motors and Infiniti.
A dual US and Canadian citizen, Link holds a Master of Arts degree in Psychology from Yorkville University and a Bachelor of Arts in Humanities from Brigham Young University. She resides in Los Angeles and British Columbia.
“We are thrilled to welcome someone of Louisa’s skill and experience to the AutoMobility team,” said Tom Neri, Commercial Director for GfK Marketing & Consumer Intelligence. “With more and more auto industry activity shifting to the West Coast, we see extraordinary opportunities for GfK – and Louisa – in that region. I know she already has a clear understanding of the value GfK’s top-quality research brings to the industry and will help us expand our ties with startups and major players alike.”
GfK AutoMobility is the leading Auto Intenders Brand and Attitude Insights research in the US – revealing how consumers perceive brands, how they compare to their competitive sets, and – more importantly – why consumers feel this way. Since 1982, GfK’s Automotive Purchase Funnel has been the bedrock for analysis and insights throughout the automotive industry.
