Hamilton & Jingle Jangle Star Brings London’s West End Theatre Stars Together Online To Teach
BeMajor, the digital performing arts learning platform, bringing West End stars into children’s homes around the world, launches this week.
My hope is that BeMajor will allow my fellow cast members and the extended performing community from the West End and beyond, to keep working, and keep inspiring others while theatres are closed.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With theatre artists around the world still not able to return to the stage and parents everywhere constantly seeking new on-screen activities to keep their children busy in healthy, productive ways while so many physical clubs and activities are suspended, BeMajor, a new digital performing arts learning platform has launched, bringing the stars of the West End and beyond safely into homes worldwide.
— Sharon Rose, Co-Founder, BeMajor & Hamilton Star
Co-founded by West End star, Sharon Rose, currently playing female lead, Eliza Hamilton, in the London production of smash hit musical, Hamilton, and appearing in families’ homes globally as Joanne Jangle alongside Forest Whitacker and Hugh Bonneville in the Netflix Christmas movie, Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey, BeMajor is an online performing arts learning platform. Born of a set of unprecedented circumstances - theatres across the globe closing for an undefined period overnight, leaving world-class casts at home, and schools having to suspend many group activities around the world during a worldwide pandemic, the platform is designed to teach children and teenagers, and open to all ages and abilities, with no experience necessary.
In interactive video sessions, categorised by age or ability, depending on discipline, BeMajor’s cast of artists features Les Mis and X Factor star, Shan Ako, alongside performers from sell-out shows, including Hamilton, Motown The Musical, Aladdin, and Lion King, teaching a range of performing arts skills, including acting, dance, voice, and musical instruments. The platform also aims to encourage those who’ve never tried performing to give it a go, believing that the arts can help to vent emotions, express personality and nurture confidence.
Live, interactive workshops available during BeMajor’s opening fortnight include Sharon Rose’s own Singing For Confidence session on 10th and 15th December, open to 10-18 year olds (bookable here), plus a range of Dance and Musical Theatre workshops, spanning age groups across 6-18 years old. A selection of pre-recorded (non-interactive) Acting workshops at a special festive discount will also be added to the platform over the coming weeks, for young performers to enjoy whenever they feel like expressing their inner actor during the Christmas holidays.
The platform is not only a unique opportunity for children and teenagers everywhere to experience professional performing arts classes from top-of-their-game theatrical artists, but for those artists to continue working while global theatres are unable to open to audiences. The plight of theatre casts is even more pressing than ever, following recent announcements that some productions will not be returning until mid-2021 or later. BeMajor co-founder, Sharon Rose says, “My hope is that BeMajor will allow my fellow cast members and the extended performing community from the West End and beyond, to keep working, and keep inspiring others while theatres are closed. Longer term, the platform could keep a door open between these talented artists and children and teenagers around the world who would never normally have access to them, even less so, to be in classes with them.”
Aware that the ongoing lockdown, relaxed and still in place to varying degrees around the world, has impacted on confidence levels and social contact available to children everywhere, programming has been designed accordingly. Co-founder, Emma Bartholomew, a London-based PR consultant to international entertainment clients, explains, “BeMajor is a unique opportunity to offer artist-led, fun performing arts sessions, encouraging students to get moving, express their emotions, build confidence and engage in a range of healthy activities. In addition to more traditional stagecraft and musical theatre classes, sessions available for students aged 6-18, include Acting and Voice for Confidence and Movement for Body Confidence.”
BeMajor is accessible online with all classes pre-bookable now via its booking portal.
