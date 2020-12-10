Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Gazprom Neft receives highest CDP Climate Change score among Russian oil & gas companies

Gazprom Neft is pleased to announce that it has joined the world’s leading companies in the internationally recognised CDP rating. Gazprom Neft has achieved a B-score, the highest rating among Russian oil and gas companies, following its first-time response to the CDP questionnaire this year.

In 2020, more than 9,600 companies, including 63 Russian companies and 224 oil & gas companies, have disclosed data about their environmental impacts, risks and opportunities to CPD for independent assessment against its scoring methodology. Participants are scored from A to D- based on their environmental transparency and action.

Gazprom Neft has published a Sustainability Report since 2007, highlighting its responsible business practices. Earlier in 2020, Gazprom Neft joined the UN Global Compact, the largest corporate sustainability initiative in the world. The Company also supports the implementation of the Paris Agreement aimed at combating climate change.

“Gazprom Neft’s high CDP score is testament to the effectiveness of the Company’s environmental programmes and initiatives, as we remain committed to reducing our carbon footprint, managing climate risks and developing best-practice disclosure. At the same time, we have set ambitious goals and believe that there is still a lot we can achieve in this area. The Company will continue to focus on improving the environmental safety of its operations.”

Alexander Dyukov

Alexander Dyukov CEO and Chairman of the Management Board, Gazprom Neft

Notes for editors

CDP is a not-for-profit charity established in the UK in 2000. CDP runs the global disclosure system for investors, companies, cities, states and regions to manage their environmental impacts. The CDP rating is supported by global institutional investors with total assets under management of $106 trillion.

