Top 10 Trending PPC Strategies for Law Firms

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, December 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Diversifying your law firm marketing is the best way to hedge your bets and capture the most leads. Yet, you want to be smart with your marketing budget. In this article, we will discuss the top 10 pay per click strategies that are trending today.

1. Smart Bidding Evolves

The concept of artificial intelligence (AI) is not lost on the pay per click world. The next biggest thing with pay per click ads is the use of “Smart Bidding.”

Stripped to its essence, smart bidding has a computer doing the bidding on pay per click keywords for you, rather than you manually bidding on keywords yourself. The “smart” in smart bidding is because – like the algorithms on YouTube that try to “learn” the content you want to watch – a smart bidding computer will adapt its bidding strategies as it learns more about the pay per click market.

2. PPC Automation

Like with smart bidding, you can automate virtually all of your pay per click marketing activities. You essentially “teach” the computer your target audience and keywords, and then let the pay per click algorithms do their thing. Of course, you will be able to keep your “hand on the wheel of this self-driving car” with management tools to keep track of the pay per click campaign.

3. Social Media and PPC

It is a good idea to consider social media in your pay per click strategies. That means focusing your pay per click ads on social media platforms. Of course, Google and Facebook are still the big boys in the room, Twitter, Instagram, and Pinterest are platforms you should not ignore.

4. Amazon’s Paid Advertising

In case you thought that Amazon was not already in all facets of our lives, Amazon is now looking into the world of advertising. In fact, it is becoming the third-largest and fastest-growing advertiser. While law firms may not think Amazon would be a good place to advertise, don’t forget that when people are looking to buy law-related books, a well-placed firm ad might just lead to a client.

5. Bumper Videos

When it comes to a choice on whether a user wants to read or watch a video, watching a video wins out nine times out of ten. So, consider looking to have a short, less-than-90-second ad on Google’s video network – YouTube.

6. Targeting Your Audience

One major trend that is continuing from last year is the notion of audience targeting. Google Ads in particular gives users the ability to more narrowly target audiences, which means that you will get more bang for your buck when using pay per click.

7. Visual Searching

What is visual searching? Well, it is using a picture as a search query, rather than words. So, if you want to buy a tennis racket, just put the image of the one you want in the search query, and you will get links to where you can buy it. Law firm applicability? Unfortunately, it’s not very high, but it is a cool feature that will gain traction moving forward.

8. Voice Searching

Voice searching, on the other hand, where you initiate a search query with your voice rather than text, will be beneficial to law firms. Did you know that it is estimated that 50% of all online searches will be initiated by voice by the end of 2020? While paid voice search advertising has not gone mainstream, it will be here before you know it.

9. Integrating PPC and SEO

For all pay per click advertisers, including law firms, syncing your SEO with your pay per click advertising will lead to better results. That means that the keywords that help your SEO should be embedded in your pay per click ad copy as well.

10. ROI is Not the Only Game in Town

It is a new trend that returns on investment are not the only benchmark on the success of an ad campaign. “Brand awareness” might become another way in which to measure the power of a pay per click campaign. So, those low-performing keywords might still have some use to them.

Get a Digital Marketing Agency to Help With Pay Per Click in West Palm Beach

