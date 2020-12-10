Gov. Ivey Extends Safer At Home Order

Gov. Ivey on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 held a COVID-19 press conference with State Health Officer, Dr. Scott Harris. Gov. Ivey extended the Safer at Home order until 5:00 p.m. on Friday, January 22, 2021. Individuals will be required to wear a mask or other facial covering when in public and in close contact with other people, as described in the order. Learn more here: https://governor.alabama.gov/newsroom/2020/12/governor-ivey-extends-safer-at-home-order/. Video courtesy of ABC 33/40.
