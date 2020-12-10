Under Thirty and Thriving: How the Founder of a Faith-Driven Lifestyle Brand Secured Her Spot in Forbes 30 Under 30 List
Jasmine Rennie, Founder of Gracemade Apparel for Women, Wowed Judges With Her Unique Approach, Philanthropic Spirit, and Dedication to the CraftLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gracemade founder Jasmine Rennie has been named to the 2021 Forbes 30 Under 30 list. Gracemade, a faith-driven lifestyle brand, delivers a fashion-forward interpretation of modest apparel for women. Each Gracemade piece is designed and manufactured in Los Angeles, using ethical standards and high quality fabrics. In addition to producing locally, the company donates a portion of its proceeds to Life Impact International, an organization that rescues and restores victims of human trafficking.
The Forbes 30 Under 30 list in Art & Style 2021 was determined by a panel of recognized leaders in the creative world and fashion industry. This year’s judges were Tory Burch, founder of Tory Burch; Ashley Graham, model and 2016 Forbes Under 30 alum; Ashley Longshore, artist; and Kehinde Wiley, artist.
“To be included in this year’s list of honorees, especially in the last year of my 20s, has been such an honor and blessing,” said Rennie, Gracemade’s CEO. “I’m so proud to be amongst such talented creators, and can’t wait to see what the future holds!” - Jasmine Rennie, Founder & CEO of Gracemade
According to Forbes, the honorees were selected from over 15,000 nominations, reviewed by Forbes reporters, editors, and expert judges from across the region. The criteria for honorees making the list include their demonstration of leadership, how they embody the entrepreneurial spirit, and their potential for success in their industry.
Through proof of concept and unwavering commitment to her calling; Jasmine Rennie’s purpose-driven vision has come to fruition.
To learn more about Gracemade, and Jasmine Rennie, please visit: https://www.thegracemade.com/
About Gracemade
Gracemade is a faith-driven lifestyle brand that delivers a fashion-forward interpretation of modest apparel. Established in 2016, the brand was created by founder Jasmine Rennie as a means for women to express their personal style while honoring their faith. We believe that there is nothing more liberating than unapologetically glorifying God in every aspect of our lives – and that includes our clothing, the message it sends, and its impact on our global community.
