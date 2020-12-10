THE FACTION OF A HITMAN: FROM THE NEW YORK BONANNO MOB FAMILY TO THE HOLLYWOOD SET

Actor, author & producer David Sandoval portrait Actor, author & producer David Sandoval portrait

David Sandoval, The Faction of a hitman, from the New-York Bonnano's family to the Hollywood sets. He was born and raised into “The Life''.

Once I got into acting, I started to write my life story as I was born and raised in the mob, then I started to write the spin-offs to my story. ” — David Sandoval