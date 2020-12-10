FASHION, FILM & LUXURY LIFESTYLE CHANNEL CINÉMOI LAUNCHES ON DISH NETWORK

FASHION, FILM & LUXURY LIFESTYLE CHANNEL CINÉMOI LAUNCHES ON DISH NETWORK
HOLLYWOOD, CA, US, December 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The CINÉMOI network and President Daphna E. Ziman are thrilled to announce that the award-winning, high fashion, international lifestyle and multi-genre television channel launched today on DISH.
CINÉMOI’s premium programming gives viewers a front row seat to a technicolor world of internationally acclaimed movies, film festivals, and an array of glamorous events, including the Cannes Film Festival, Paris, New York, Milan and London fashion weeks and the exclusive broadcast of the CinéFashion Film Awards. CINÉMOI proudly offers of the following titles and much more:
FASHION: New York, London, Milan & Paris Fashion Weeks + Special Coverage of Global Shows
CLASSIC FILMS: The Last Time I Saw Paris, One-Eyed Jacks, Charade, The Snows of Kilimanjaro
MODERN MOVIES: The War Bride, Marjorie Prime, Gigantic, I Am Slave, Wreckers
FILM FESTIVALS: Cannes, Berlin, Venice, The CinéFashion Film Awards
SERIES: Pine Gap, Supermodels du Monde, The Secret River, Cape Town, When We Go To War
COMEDY: The Jonathan Ross Show
DOCUMENTARIES: Josephine Baker: The Story of an Awakening, The Girls in the Band, Stars of the Silver Screen, Movie Stars, Celebrated, Nobody Wants Us
“CINÉMOI is a home for elegant media- a magnetic destination for quality seeking viewers. We are excited to now be able to offer our channel to DISH customers. Our mission is to provide a window to a world of curated films, romantic and global adventures, glamorous and exclusive world events and now more than ever our mission is to bring people together through the power of media that matters.”
-CINÉMOI President Daphna Edwards Ziman
DISH provides a level of flexibility that gives customers more control to tailor channel lineups, and now DISH customers have the opportunity to add CINÉMOI to current package(s). For just $2.99 per month, viewers will be able to feel like a star while exploring red carpets and star documentaries, be inspired by the journeys of global artists from past to present, and escape to a place of glamour, elegance, and imagination, all inside CINÉMOI‘s one-of-a-kind lineup of acclaimed programming.
CINÉMOI content is now available to DISH customers with an internet-connected Hopper DVR (all generations) or Wally set-top box. DISH customers can also enjoy CINÉMOI programming while on- the-go with the DISH Anywhere app.
To learn more about CINÉMOI on DISH, including how to subscribe, visit www.mydish.com/cinemoi
ABOUT CINÉMOI:
Elegant television, CINÉMOI is defined by high-quality programs, re-introducing American audiences to outstanding vintage and contemporary films, and transporting them to the most glamorous events and exotic destinations. CINÉMOI is also creating a slate of original programming, with its own top- quality in-house production arm, and is behind the scenes of major film festivals, as well as broadcasting the Cannes Award Ceremony festivities exclusively in the U.S. CINÉMOI was created in 2012 and is one of the world’s only women-owned television networks.
CINÉMOI is available in the United States on DISH, Apple TV, iPhone & iPad, Sling TV, Comcast/Xfinity, Verizon fiOS, Frontier Communications, Google Play/Android, Amazon Fire TV and Samsung devices. For more information, visit www.cinemoi.tv. For up-to-date news and exclusives, follow CINÉMOI on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.
Jack Ketsoyan
CINÉMOI’s premium programming gives viewers a front row seat to a technicolor world of internationally acclaimed movies, film festivals, and an array of glamorous events, including the Cannes Film Festival, Paris, New York, Milan and London fashion weeks and the exclusive broadcast of the CinéFashion Film Awards. CINÉMOI proudly offers of the following titles and much more:
FASHION: New York, London, Milan & Paris Fashion Weeks + Special Coverage of Global Shows
CLASSIC FILMS: The Last Time I Saw Paris, One-Eyed Jacks, Charade, The Snows of Kilimanjaro
MODERN MOVIES: The War Bride, Marjorie Prime, Gigantic, I Am Slave, Wreckers
FILM FESTIVALS: Cannes, Berlin, Venice, The CinéFashion Film Awards
SERIES: Pine Gap, Supermodels du Monde, The Secret River, Cape Town, When We Go To War
COMEDY: The Jonathan Ross Show
DOCUMENTARIES: Josephine Baker: The Story of an Awakening, The Girls in the Band, Stars of the Silver Screen, Movie Stars, Celebrated, Nobody Wants Us
“CINÉMOI is a home for elegant media- a magnetic destination for quality seeking viewers. We are excited to now be able to offer our channel to DISH customers. Our mission is to provide a window to a world of curated films, romantic and global adventures, glamorous and exclusive world events and now more than ever our mission is to bring people together through the power of media that matters.”
-CINÉMOI President Daphna Edwards Ziman
DISH provides a level of flexibility that gives customers more control to tailor channel lineups, and now DISH customers have the opportunity to add CINÉMOI to current package(s). For just $2.99 per month, viewers will be able to feel like a star while exploring red carpets and star documentaries, be inspired by the journeys of global artists from past to present, and escape to a place of glamour, elegance, and imagination, all inside CINÉMOI‘s one-of-a-kind lineup of acclaimed programming.
CINÉMOI content is now available to DISH customers with an internet-connected Hopper DVR (all generations) or Wally set-top box. DISH customers can also enjoy CINÉMOI programming while on- the-go with the DISH Anywhere app.
To learn more about CINÉMOI on DISH, including how to subscribe, visit www.mydish.com/cinemoi
ABOUT CINÉMOI:
Elegant television, CINÉMOI is defined by high-quality programs, re-introducing American audiences to outstanding vintage and contemporary films, and transporting them to the most glamorous events and exotic destinations. CINÉMOI is also creating a slate of original programming, with its own top- quality in-house production arm, and is behind the scenes of major film festivals, as well as broadcasting the Cannes Award Ceremony festivities exclusively in the U.S. CINÉMOI was created in 2012 and is one of the world’s only women-owned television networks.
CINÉMOI is available in the United States on DISH, Apple TV, iPhone & iPad, Sling TV, Comcast/Xfinity, Verizon fiOS, Frontier Communications, Google Play/Android, Amazon Fire TV and Samsung devices. For more information, visit www.cinemoi.tv. For up-to-date news and exclusives, follow CINÉMOI on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.
Jack Ketsoyan
EMC|Bowery
+1 323-654-0001
email us here