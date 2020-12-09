Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Please Enter 2020 Hours by January 10th, 2021

Idaho Master Naturalists- please enter all your volunteer time and education time for 2020 by January 10th, 2021. After this date, 2020 data will not be able to be entered and it will not make it on the final year-end reports for Idaho Fish and Game and your chapter's certification list.

Remember, for 2020 you need 20 hour of volunteer time and 8 hours of education time to certify (or 40 hours of education if you were enrolled in 2020). Every hour counts and adds up to make a big difference. Thank you for ALL YOU DO!!!!

If you need assistance, contact your chapter leaders or sara.focht@idfg.idaho.gov.

 

