Holiday Toy and Coat Drive Expanded

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced New York's annual statewide holiday donation drive to benefit families in need will now accept shipped donations of new unwrapped toys, coats and school supplies at two locations to assist community-based organizations during the holiday giving season. This new option allows New Yorkers to make online purchases and have them shipped directly to receiving locations in Albany and New York City. The drive has also been extended through December 18.

"Time after time, we have seen countless examples of New Yorkers showing love, compassion and support for those struggling during this pandemic and this holiday season presents the perfect opportunity to bring a little bit of light into someone's life," Governor Cuomo said. "New York's Annual Holiday Toy and Coat Drive has a long track record of helping those in need and this year it's even easier to participate with the program being expanded to accept shipped packages, as well as those dropped-off in person. Everyone deserves a happy, safe and healthy holiday and we thank all who have so generously already donated, as well as those who will in the future."

Packages ordered online should be ordered with a delivery date on or before December 18 and can be shipped to the following locations:

NYS Holiday Drive 655 West 34th St. New York, New York 10001

NYS Holiday Drive Empire State Plaza P1 South Dock J Albany, New York 12242

The Office of General Services will continue to accept donations at drop-off locations across the state though December 18. COVID-19 protocols will be in place to ensure the safety of those dropping off donations including social distancing, and access to hand sanitizer. Masks are required.

The drop-off locations are as follows: